Mike Tomlin's absurd flirtation becomes Steelers reality with Justin Fields overseas

Good morning from the NFL tampering period! Teams can now legally discuss contracts with pending free agents, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers have to find a new quarterback. The likes of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are still in play, with the former the fan favorite to take over as full-time starter, something he did with varying levels of success in the first six games of last season. Wilson took over from there, opening up the passing game but falling on his face in the last five games of the season, including a playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While a Fields return may be favored by fans, it should be noted the soon-to-be free agent is currently in Dubai, per his own social media account. We can only hope Fields agent is in Pittsburgh to avoid a disastrous outcome for everyone involved.

Mike Tomlin has the nuclear codes, and is considering pressing the button

Mike Tomlin loves himself a veteran passer. Tomlin is living in a bygone era. It's why he signed Russell Wilson for dirt cheap last season and kept his word to start the then 35-year-old despite Fields' emergence through six games. It's also why the Steelers are reportedly considering backing up one good move – trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf – with a bad one in signing Aaron Rodgers. Tomlin and Rodgers faced off in the Super Bowl over a decade ago. Both men still remember that battle in their glory days, with Rodgers coming out on top.

Rodgers has great respect for Tomlin, and even voiced his opinion in favor of the Steelers head coach as recently as December.

"There's only one Mike Tomlin, fist and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit. He's got the special sauce," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show."He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous. ... I've always respected Mike from afar and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh."

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin can go down swinging with Steelers

Tomlin surely heard that backing, and loves to have future Hall of Famers in his corner. Steelers fans don't know how good they have it – trust me, I am one – but Tomlin is stuck in an era which no longer exists. So is Rodgers arm talent, and despite coming back from injury rather successfully towards the end of 2024, it's tough to believe that the former Packers and Jets passer, at 41 years old going on 42, is the player the Steelers need behind center to overcome the likes of the Ravens, Bills and Chiefs in the AFC.

At this point, Steelers fans would take a playoff win any way they can get it, even if that means embracing Rodgers and Tomlin's bizarre fantasy. The Steeler Way is a thing of the past. It was built when Pittsburgh was perennial Super Bowl contenders. These days a simple postseason victory would result in a parade down Fifth Ave.

If Rodgers can help the Steelers achieve that – and Tomlin can manage the personalities of his QB, Metcalf and George Pickens in the same locker room – I wish them all the best. At least it'll be entertaining, and probably go down in flames.