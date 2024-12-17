Latest Mike Vrabel buzz hints Ohio State hasn't made up their mind on Ryan Day
Ross Bjork may not know it yet, but the Ohio State athletic director may be looking for another head coach, whether he likes it or not. No matter how much he wants to defend Ryan Day and keep him around, the results say otherwise.
Though Bjork wouldn’t admit it, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky speculated Mike Vrabel is already in line to replace Day, and it’s just a matter of time. He even hinted it could be as soon as next season.
Day doesn’t deserve the Ohio State job with his latest struggles. A national championship is probably the only thing that could save his job at this point. A couple playoff wins shouldn't be enough.
Vrabel is in good graces with the fan base. The scrutiny around Day has reached a fever pitch.
Mike Vrabel’s name is circulating as Ryan Day’s replacement once again
With Vrabel’s name circulating as the next potential coach at Ohio State, before Day is officially fired – or allowed to resign – Day’s margin for error is simply nonexistent. Despite having a 66-10 record as the Buckeyes head coach and a 47-1 record against unranked teams, when the lights are the brightest he gets exposed.
Day can’t beat Michigan after losing for the fourth straight year in the most disappointing loss in his tenure in Columbus. He has a 10-8 record against teams ranked in the AP top 10 and a 4-6 record against AP top 5 teams.
Day could get away with that resume at pretty much any other school, but not Ohio State. Urban Meyer set a standard Day has struggled to match. Meyer dominated Michigan every year, posting a perfect 7-0 record in The Game.
Vrabel may not be the answer, but he’s the coach the fan base wants. That’s arguably more important than if he can bring the Buckeyes their first championship in a decade. If there’s one game Vrabel will win, it’s against Michigan.
While he only managed one win during his four-year playing career, he knows a 1-3 record as a head coach won’t fly. Because, as is the case with Day, a 1-4 record is enough for fans to speculate you don’t deserve the job, even if you have a chance to win a national championship.