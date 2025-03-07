Mike Vrabel connection gives the Patriots perfect in to steal ideal pass rush upgrade

It is hand in glove. With Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry being released on Friday afternoon ahead of NFL free agency, it is almost a foregone conclusion that he will end up with the New England Patriots. There are a few reasons for that, most notably that his former Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, now leads the Patriots. New England also has more cap space than anyone.

Blessed with over $125 million in space and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots have the ability to turn this sorry team of theirs around in a hurry. Drake Maye looks the part under center for them as a second-year starting quarterback. Surrounding him with the right weapons, or teammates for that matter, could help the Patriots more than double their win total this fall.

While there is a chance that Landry's best days in the NFL are behind him, I know how the league sort of works. Players will always have a place to play in the league, so long as their guy is coaching on one of the 32 franchises. Landry played his best years in a Titans uniform under Vrabel. While he will have to pay state income tax now, the Patriots have the luxury of being able to pay a premium for Landry.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was all over the news of Landry being released by the Titans.

The #Titans are releasing pass rusher Harold Landry today, per source. pic.twitter.com/oi9TM09Xtl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2025

Are there any other possible contenders to sign Landry now that the Titans have moved on from him?

New England Patriots are the perfect fit for Harold Landry in free agency

I would argue that any team in need of a pass-rusher would at least entertain the idea of bringing Landry in for a visit. Since the Titans let him go, teams in both the AFC and NFC are on the table. I would argue that teams in the AFC like the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are more likely to be players for him than they were this time yesterday. I also think he could be an NFC consolation prize.

With Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson requesting trades out of the AFC North, I would venture to guess that contending teams in the NFC, or even ones on the periphery like the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons, could be in on him. For those who are hurt by the Maxx Crosby extension he got from the Las Vegas Raiders from a price point, I think Landry's newfound availability opens up doors.

I mentioned a slew of teams who were effectively crossed off from Garrett due to his high sticker price because of the Crosby extension. Teams like the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles could be very much in play for Landry. Frankly, so could teams who can afford to sign anyone like the Washington Commanders, who I firmly believe will end up with a stud pass-rusher by mid-March.

Landry to the Patriots may seem like a foregone conclusion, but other teams will be interested in him.