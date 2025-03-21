Mike Vrabel’s offseason might keep the Patriots off the Travis Hunter trail

The New England Patriots, off a second consecutive 4-13 campaign, entered the 2025 offseason with a new head coach and a plethora of salary-cap room. Mike Vrabel’s newest team spent little time going on a spending spree.

The newcomers to New England include edge rushers Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive tackles Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga, inside linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis, and safety Marcus Epps.

All of these additions make perfect sense for a club that ranked 22nd in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed, and 23rd in rushing defense. The Pats also finished dead last in the league with only 28 sacks.

Patriots determined to escape the AFC East basement

According to Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, New England’s offensive front in 2024 graded out at the very bottom of the NFL. According to Cody Williams of FanSided, this is the area that the team will use the fourth overall pick on in this year’s draft. The choice is University of Missouri prospect Armand Membou.

“Mike Vrabel’s iteration of the New England Patriots has been aggressive in helping the defense in free agency, but Drake Maye and the offense have been left without many additions. While Travis Hunter could make sense, Vrabel's defensive-minded offseason thus far leads me to think the trenches are more likely. Armand Membou has been rising rapidly since the NFL Combine and for good reason. He put out phenomenal tape in 2024, but backed that up with incredible athleticism. He can be a mainstay in Foxborough for years to come in front of Maye.”

It is worth noting that the offensive line has not been ignored this offseason. Veteran center David Andrews was released, and the team quickly inked former Vikings’ pivot Garrett Bradbury. The Patriots also signed right tackle Morgan Moses and guard Wes Schweitzer away from the rival Jets. The latter brings experienced depth, while Bradbury and Moses figure as starters.

And so could Membou, who could challenge for the left tackle job this summer if the Pats opt to select the former Missouri Tiger.