Mike Vrabel power rankings: Patriots have more competition than they thought
By Lior Lampert
After taking 2024 off, Mike Vrabel is back -- in full force.
Vrabel has exercised patience since the Tennessee Titans relieved him of his duties as head coach nearly a year ago. He served as a coaching/personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns this season, and while they didn't do much winning, his impact was felt.
Using his time wisely, Vrabel has scoped out the NFL scene, waiting for the right opportunity to return to the sidelines. And this offseason, with five vacancies (as of this writing) and possibly more set to become open, he's ready to make the highly anticipated comeback.
It's become abundantly clear that Vrabel will be back in 2025. He's one of the top candidates of this hiring cycle for his work in Tennessee and football acumen, ostensibly having a bevy of options. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the following four teams are 'all interested:' The New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.
But where should Vrabel go and why? Let's rank the mentioned destinations from worst to best.
4. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are by far the least appetizing landing spot for Vrabel (or any head coach, for that matter). They have holes across the roster, key pending free agents and lack the resources to make the wholesale changes necessary in New Orleans.
New Orleans' ghastly salary cap situation is well documented. They boast the worst payroll circumstances in football, and it's not particularly close. The Cleveland Browns, the next-closest franchise, are roughly $60 million behind them in this department, according to Spotrac.
Moreover, noteworthy Saints defensive pieces like safety Tyrann Mathieu, edge rusher Chase Young and cornerback Paulson Adebo are slated to hit the open market. Yet, given their financial outlook, the Saints are in a difficult position to retain them. Do they want to dig a deeper hole for a middling core? Is Vrabel interested in that?
Last but certainly not least, the biggest elephant in the room is Derek Carr's impending future with the Saints. The veteran quarterback reportedly has no interest in taking a pay cut. However, due to a potential out in his contract, New Orleans can move on from him if they want to this offseason. That presumably will lead to a standstill and even a potential breakup. Where does Vrabel stand in this looming conflict? It's better not to find out and see what's behind door No. 2 elsewhere.
3. New York Jets
New York and Vrabel recently met, and apparently, it went 'really, really well.' Nonetheless, the optics of their discussion have quickly taken a turn, thanks to their AFC East rival Patriots.
As CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala noted, Vrabel's 'dalliance' with the Jets was allegedly to put the Patriots on notice. After all, the ex-Titans frontman spent eight seasons in Foxborough as a linebacker, contributing greatly to three Super Bowls. Be that as it may, it doesn't sting any less for New York.
Should the Jets be more than a pawn in Vrabel's chess game, they are a fine (if not unexciting) suitor for his services. They have talented young players on both sides of the ball and the makings of a stable offensive line group. Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner are building blocks in the primes of their careers. Any coach would love to have that.
Conversely, New York is in a tricky fiscal position as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' contract terms loom largely over the organization. The Jets are in a tough spot whether he decides to stay or leave. Either they'll run it back with him, which has failed miserably, or replace him with another uninspiring signal-caller (based on those currently/rumored to become available).
2. Chicago Bears
This is where things start to get interesting. Chicago is an appealing choice for more reasons than one, though it's mostly centered around 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Williams had a rough rookie campaign under center, but much of it can be chalked up to his surroundings. Between the now-terminated head coach/offensive coordinator combo of Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron and offensive line woes, he was set up to fail. Nevertheless, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was touted as a generational prospect, so it's too early to press the panic button.
Inheriting Williams and Chicago's solid skill-position corps is enticing. Plus, the Bears have a solid defense with contributors at all three levels. And notably, they have over $80 million to work with and continue making improvements heading into a critical offseason.
Vrabel can't go wrong with the Bears, but the next bidder has a slight upper hand.
1. New England Patriots
Like the Bears, the Patriots have an ascending signal-caller via their 2024 No. 3 draft selection, Drake Maye. They also have ample monetary resources, more than Chicago (and every other team). What's great about them having the ammo to make splash moves is they have virtually everywhere but the quarterback position.
While that may seem negative to some, New England is a blank canvas for Vrabel (or anyone) to mold how they see fit. He'd have the means to execute his vision -- with no holds barred.
Maye's presence, the abundance of loot, creative freedom and a stable ownership group led by Robert Kraft make New England the cream of the crop. And of course, as previously alluded to, Vrabel's ties to the Patriots run deep. He's a member of the team's Hall of Fame. That cannot be overlooked.