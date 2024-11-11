Mike Williams takes blatant shot at Aaron Rodgers on IG after game-winning Steelers TD
Suffice it to say that Mike Williams was also ready to leave Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets behind.
The veteran wide receiver who signed with New York in free agency this offseason was often the target of criticism from the multi-time MVP and czar of football for the Jets organization nowadays. And while some of that was warranted, it clearly made the relationship strained. So when the Jets then traded for Davante Adams, it felt inevitable that Williams would, in turn, be dealt. Eventually, he was, finally giving the Pittsburgh Steelers the wide receiver move they'd long been looking for.
While Williams saw almost no volume at all in his Week 10 debut for the Steelers, though, he made the most of his one opportunity, hauling in what proved to be the game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. That was Williams' only target of the day but he made it count.
And after the game, he made sure to let the world know exactly what he thought of Rodgers and the Jets.
Mike Williams shades Aaron Rodgers, Jets after debut with Steelers
Williams took to Instagram following the Steelers' big win over Washington and had just one word, "Thankful", as the caption. However, it was the emojis that accompanied that message that really fired a shot at Rodgers — namely, the "I love you" hand sign that the Jets quarterback frequently holds up right next to the snake emoji.
There's not a whole lot of gray area what those emojis mean. Similarly, there's no mistaking how Williams clearly felt about Rodgers and his time in New York after that.
Even after just one target, no matter how productive it was, you have to believe that all of this will work out better for everyone involved, save for maybe the Jets, who were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Specifically for Williams, though, as he gets more than five days in Pittsburgh and more reps, he should be a valuable cog in the Steelers offense, which desperately needed another big-bodied target to take attention off George Pickens.
And while Williams is certainly celebrating his own success while taking a dig at Rodgers, a quarterback who was quick to disparage and excommunicate him, he can also take solace in the fact that his new home needs him and will appreciate him far more than the Jets did. Based on his Instagram post, though, safe to say he knows that.