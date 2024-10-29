Mike Williams trade rumors: 3 landing spots for one of the top WR left on the market
The wide receiver trade market is slowly running dry for those teams that still need to add depth to their wide receiver rooms. And there are plenty of teams that are looking to add depth at the position.
Davante Adams came off the board as he went to the New York Jets. Amari Cooper quickly followed him, being shipped off to the Buffalo Bills. Deandre Hopkins went to the Kansas City Chiefs and just recently, the Baltimore Ravens acquired Diontae Johnson.
While all these teams are solving their wide receiver issues, there remain some teams that still have massive holes at the position.
Lucky for them, there are a few solid names left on the trade block, including the Jets WR4, Mike Williams. Williams is likely to be moved because he's lost all his value in the offense after the team went out and acquired Davante Adams. This move made him the fourth man on the depth chart behind Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
With the Jets likely to move him, where could he end up going?
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a wide receiver, and they need it pretty desperately. While their offense has been great with Baker Mayfield under center this season, they lost both of their top pass catchers in the same week. Chris Godwin went down with a leg injury that will keep him out for the year while Mike Evans is set to miss some time with a hamstring injury.
In the first game without these two pass catchers, Baker Mayfield didn't miss a beat, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, though all three touchdowns came to Cade Otton and Rachaad White. Despite Mayfield's production, the Buccaneers would fall 31-26 at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay needs to add a wideout, even when Evans is set to return in the coming weeks. Mike Williams is available and he would be much more productive than a unit that's being led by Rakim Jarrett and Jalen McMillan. The Buccaneers have fallen to 4-4 on the season and they have quite the daunting next two weeks where they will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs before returning home to host the 49ers. The Buccaneers could very easily be 4-6 after the next two weeks, on the outside looking in, especially if they don't add a wide receiver.
2. Houston Texans
Out of the three teams on this list, the Houston Texans have the most available production at wide receiver, yet they still need to add one, or else they could stumble a bit down the stretch. Houston lost Nico Collins for a month or so as he battled an injury, but the star wideout is set to return soon. Collins will be back in the lineup in the next few weeks.
But as they were set to bring Collins back, WR2 Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL that will end his 2024 season and potentially change the next few years of his career. With Collins sidelined for another week or so and Diggs out for the year, Houston has Tank Dell as their only consistent wideout.
Going out and getting Mike Williams would be a huge boost to this offense. Williams provides a completely different style of receiver compared to the way that Tank Dell plays and it would give CJ Stroud another weapon on offense. Houston doesn't desperately need to make a move, but if they don't, they could find themselves regretting that decision when the playoffs roll around.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Any time that any wide receiver ends up on the trade block, there is one team that's mentioned as being one of the best fits: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have one of the worst wide receiver cores in the entire league. George Pickens has been good this season, posting nine catches for 185 yards and a touchdown during Russell Wilson's two starts with the team. But after that, Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson have been mediocre at best. Third-round pick Roman Wilson has been injured all season and recently landed in the IR. Scotty Miller has just two catches on the year.
The second-leading receiver in Pittsburgh is their tight end, Pat Freiermuth. The fourth-highest receiver on the team is running back Najee Harris. Wilson has been fine with this core of receivers, but there's no denying that the team would be much better off if they had another pass-catching threat on the outside.
Mike Williams makes the most sense for them to go acquire. He can play on the outside, allowing Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin to play mainly in the slot. Williams provides the Steelers with a big target that can go up and win the jump balls, much like Pickens.
Pittsburgh needs to add on to their roster before the trade deadline. This team is good, but if they make the right moves, they could be great.