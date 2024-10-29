Stefon Diggs suffers torn ACL: 3 emergency trades for Texans to replace him
By Lior Lampert
After brief speculation, an MRI confirmed that Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news. As the NFL insider points out, Diggs' absence is a "big loss" for the Texans. Replacing his presence and production at this juncture in the season will be a tall task. After seeing Diontae Johnson get traded to the AFC rival Baltimore Ravens, Houston's options are slim pickings.
With Johnson being the latest veteran pass-catcher to fall off the board, here are the three next-best alternatives for Houston following the unfortunate Diggs injury.
3. Mike Williams, New York Jets
Mike Williams' tenure with the New York Jets has gone downhill since franchise overlord Aaron Rodgers threw him under the bus. The latter's longtime running mate, Davante Adams, entering the picture has rendered the former virtually useless and expendable. So, the Texans should inquire about the miscast veteran.
Williams is 30 years old, has an extensive injury history, and isn't under contract beyond 2024. Plus, the Jets bringing in Adams squeezed out whatever reminiscence of value he had left. Acquiring the 2017 first-round pick shouldn't cost Houston much. If anything, you could argue they'd be doing New York a favor by taking him off their hands. Nonetheless, one team's trash is another's treasure, and beggars can't be choosers if you're the Texans.
While Williams isn't the 1,000-yard receiver he once was, he's experienced and an excellent deep threat. His size, athleticism and hand strength make him a remarkable target in jump ball/contested catch situations. While the eight-year pro has a different player profile than Diggs, Houston could use an infusion of talent at the position.
2. Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Darius Slayton showcased his skills in primetime during the New York Giants' Week 8 Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Talk about good timing, given that the league's Nov. 5th trade deadline is rapidly approaching.
Slayton caught four of his seven targets for 108 yards, routinely generating chunk gains for a dysfunctional Giants offense. Again, he's not the chain-moving slot receiver the Texans asked Diggs to be. Nevertheless, his status as an established, respected commodity would allow him to find a role in Houston.
Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the best in football, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik puts the unit in positions to succeed. Inserting a consistent wideout like Slayton, who's pacing to eclipse 700 receiving yards for a fifth time in six seasons, can't hurt.
With rookie phenom Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson emerging as New York's primary receiving options, Slayton has become a distant third in the pecking order. The Giants would be wise to replenish their assets by re-routing the 27-year-old to Houston, considering he's not a focal point of their aerial attack.
1. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers
Diontae Johnson may not be the only receiver the Carolina Panthers part ways with ahead of the trade deadline. Given the organization's current state, two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen could be next.
Thielen has been out since Week 4 due to a hamstring issue, though he's ostensibly nearing a return. The Panthers recently opened his 21-day practice window and will presumably activate him from injured reserve soon. Regardless, we can't rule out the possibility of the 34-year-old donning a different uniform whenever he takes the field next.
Diggs and Thielen were teammates for four seasons from 2016-19 as members of the Minnesota Vikings. Suddenly, the former's knee ailment could prompt a bittersweet reunion -- knowing the latter would only be coming in to replace him.
In 2023, Thielen showed he can still produce when called upon. Despite the chaos and adversity he faced in a disastrous situation, the seasoned wideout was a reliable target for Panthers signal-caller Bryce Young.
Unlike Darius Slayton and Mike Williams, Thielen can win in the short to intermediate areas of the field, making him a more seamless fit. He won't be a one-for-one replacement for Diggs, but he can surely contribute.