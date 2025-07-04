Miki Sudo is the Joey Chestnut of the Women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

While most of you know who Joey Chestnut is, the profile of the women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion is growing by the day. Miki Sudo was gifted a stomach most of us cannot contemplate. She eats more hot dogs in one sitting than I can handle in a year. She is, by all accounts, a gracious competitor, but will also arrive at Coney Island on Friday to win. Sudo has every right to be competitive. She is the reigning champion after all.

Sudo doesn't receive the same profile and endorsements as Chestnut because, well, we don't have time for that story. However, she remains a ferocious competitor who can eat with the best of them. The women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place just prior to the men's version. In some ways it is even more impressive given they have smaller stomachs! Sudo, for example, is just 5-4. I have no words.

How many times has Miki Sudo won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Miki Sudo is literally the Joey Chestnut of the women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. I tried to tell you guys, but Sudo has won this event 10 times and is the overwhelming favorite to do so again in 2025. Eventually, all competitive eaters run out of steam, but at 40 years old there is no theoretical end to her prime in sight. Add in that Sudo has a kid and competes year-round in competitive eatings contests beyond Nathan's reach, and it's a busy schedule!

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest typically receives the largest audience of any competitive eating event, so this may be the only time some viewers see Sudo this year. I can assure you it is worth the watch if only for her enthusiasm alone. This woman is incredible, and probably an alien.

How many hot dogs can Miki Sudo eat? A complete breakdown

if Miki Sudo had an infinite amount of time, she could eat more hot dogs than anyone on the FanSided staff could dream of. That being said, her record is 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Sudo is, by all accounts, the most accomplished woman eater in the world. At the very least, she is the only woman who has jumped through enough hoops to be named as such.

Sudo is a hot dog eating legend. That being said, she also doesn't have much competition in this year's contest. We'd love to see a more competitive...competitive eating event, which leads me to my next point.

Who is Miki Sudo's biggest competition in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest?

The hard truth is that Sudo doesn't have a lot of competition. If she fails to win it'd be a huge surprise. While there is a large field for this event, Sudo typically wins it by a wide margin. The over/under for Sudo hot dogs eaten – and this is how you know I am a real degenerate – is 44.5. Considering she at 51 last year, I'd recommend the over. Sudo's competition is herself in part because she is resetting the market and breaking records. Every time Sudo's name is discussed on the broadcast, she gains endorsement fuel.

Who is Miki Sudo married to? A Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest couple

Miki Sudo is married to Nick Wehry, who is also a competitive eater. The couple started dating in 2018, and got engaged in 2021. They have a child together as well. What most fans don't understand about competitive eaters is that they are actually gym rats. While it may seem incredibly unhealthy to eat 50-plus hot dogs in a short period of time, Sudo and her fellow competitors actually have it down to a science. Wehry isn't the best when it comes to hot dogs, but he's a legend at eating hard-boiled eggs. Yes, Wehnry has eaten at world record 50 hard-boiled eggs in just over three minutes. While that may sound disgusting to some of us, it may have paid for a year or two of Sudo and Wehry's child's college fund.