Milwaukee Brewers rotation with Jacob Misiorowski: Who's the odd man out?

At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers have promoted top prospect Jacob Misiorowski to the majors. Misiorowski has long been considered one of Milwaukee's best prospects, but his dominance for Triple-A Nashville this season forced their hands. Misiorowski is expected to enter the Brewers' rotation, which will ultimately force a member of their rotation, likely Quinn Priester, to the bullpen.

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Misiorowski, ranked 30th among all prospects by @kileymcd, has a fastball that’s been up to 103 mph this year. He’s expected to start Thursday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2025

What makes Milwaukee's rotation interesting is that it ranks fifth in the majors with a 3.35 ERA but 25th in the majors with 324.2 innings pitched. Milwaukee's starters are mostly effective, but with the exception of Freddy Peralta, they rarely are asked to work deep into games. Misiorowski will presumably be limited at first as well, but he has the stuff to dominate for years to come.

As for who Misiorowski will replace, there's a good chance that it will be Priester going to the bullpen permanently for a couple of reasons.

Projected Brewers rotation with Jacob Misiorowski: Quinn Priester gets the boot

Brewers Rotation Order Pitcher 1 Freddy Peralta 2 Jose Quintana 3 Chad Patrick 4 Jacob Misiorowski 5 Aaron Civale

