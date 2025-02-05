Milwaukee Bucks fans soaking in nostalgia on Reddit after Khris Middleton trade
By Lior Lampert
After 11-plus seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks traded veteran swingman Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.
Milwaukee recently dangled the idea of parting ways with Middleton, though only if they landed another star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Nonetheless, his continued decline and extensive injury history prompted the Bucks to swap him for Kyle Kuzma (and additional assets).
Regardless of who they acquired for Middleton, his departure would always be controversial and harrowing for the Milwaukee faithful. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially following an incredible run as a franchise cornerstone that yielded a championship in 2021. And if Reddit is any indication, despite it potentially being in the team's best interest moving forward, Bucks fans are sad to see him go.
Milwaukee Bucks fans are in their feels after the Khris Middleton trade, soak in the nostalgia on Reddit
Oh, how far they've come. Before Milwaukee brought in Lillard, Middleton was Antetokounmpo's primary running mate. The two blossomed together, transforming from unproven kids to organizational pillars, largely because of each other. Along the way, they delivered Milwaukee its first title in 50 years.
"Forever a Bucks legend," one user declared on the social media network regarding Middleton. The three-time All-Star is Milwaukee's all-time leader in 3-pointers made (1,382) and second in games and minutes played (trailing only Antetokounmpo). His impact on Cream City cements his status among iconic names, like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Ray Allen and the Greek Freak.
Banners hang forever. No matter how steep of a fall-off in production, Middleton brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy to Milwaukee. His heroic efforts during the 2021 playoffs won't be forgotten. Nothing can take that away from him, the Bucks or their supporters.
Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's child of promise, but Middleton has become a fan favorite. The latter has been "a fantastic person and pillar in the community." On a personal level, Bucks loyalists want to see him enshrined in the team's Ring of Honor.