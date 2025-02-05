Where does Khris Middleton rank on the Bucks all-time career leaderboards?
By Ian Levy
Khris Middleton has finally been traded by the Milwaukee Bucks, a move for which the writing has been on the wall for years.
It's been three years since Middleton last averaged 20 points per game or made the All-Star team. It's been six years since he played 70 or more games in a season. Injuries have clearly robbed him of the two-way brilliance that once made him one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league and the perfect complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The trade — to the Wizards, returning Kyle Kuzma — is a no-brainer in terms of raising the Bucks' ceiling this season but it's a bittersweet move for the team and their fans. The official Bucks subreddit was awash in nostalgia after the move was announced, celebrating one of the all-time greats in franchise history.
The Bucks have featured their fair share of Hall-of-Famers — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge, Sidney Moncrief and more. But even with all those legends having played for the Bucks, you'll still find Khris Middleton's name all over the franchise's all-time leaderboard.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Khris Middleton is one of the greatest players in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history
Middleton was a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons and moved to the Bucks in a 2013 trade that saw Brandon Jennings and Brandon Knight swapping teams. He quickly broke into the rotation and made himself indispensable, averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game over the past 12 seasons.
Middleton departs ranked second in Bucks history in both minutes and games played, trailing only Giannis. He's also third in points (behind Giannis and Abdul-Jabbar), first in 3-pointers made, fifth in steals, third in assists and seventh in rebounds. He was a three-time All-Star, a key contributor to the Bucks championship in 2021 and averaged 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc, in 80 career playoff games.
It seems likely that Middleton will be bought out or flipped again and he still has some utility left. Even though his defense and isolation abilities have dramatically eroded, his true shooting was a career-high 62.7 percent this season. He could help someone make a run at another title but probably isn't going to do enough to get himself into the Hall-of-Fame. But even so, he will almost certainly have his number eventually retired by the Bucks and he'll be remembered as a franchise great for years to come.