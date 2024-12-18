Minnesota's defense is dominant again, and it could change the Western Conference race
By Lior Lampert
Ever since Anthony Edwards described his Minnesota Timberwolves as "soft" and a "bunch of little kids," they've figured it out. Following a turbulent beginning to the 2024-25 campaign, the team has found its footing. But why, you may ask? Because they've rediscovered the defensive identity that earned them the No. 2 seed in the West last season.
Following Edwards' blunt remarks, Minnesota has won six of its past seven contests. During this stretch, they've impressively allowed 100-plus points only once. Opponents are averaging a wildly low 90.7 points per game against the Timberwolves. For context, the New York Knicks are a distant second, giving up 102.7 points over this period.
It took a little longer than anticipated, but the team is gelling. Trading All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks last summer naturally changed many things in Minnesota. Regardless, the group is rounding into form, which could reshape the Western Conference outlook.
Minnesota's defense is dominant again, and it could change the complexion of the Western Conference
The Timberwolves have done it against respectable albeit unspectacular scoring units. They've gone against the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, along with the Golden State Warriors -- facing each twice. Moreover, Victor Wembanyama is a matchup nightmare for virtually anyone, though Minnesota made life difficult for him and the San Antonio Spurs.
Even offseason acquisition Julius Randle, a notoriously maligned defender, has bought in. He's posted a 90.0 defensive rating (DRtg) across Minnesota's past seven games, good for fourth among his comrades.
Minnesota's 92.8 DRtg since Nov. 29 is by far the best in the NBA, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being the next-closest (103.5). They've been so dominant at stopping their foes that they somehow boast the third-best net rating despite simultaneously having the 27th-ranked offense.
It's incredible how the Timberwolves flipped a switch ostensibly overnight and recaptured what fueled their Western Conference Finals run last season. Edwards' candid comments have awoken a collective sleeping giant, a testament to his growth as a leader sans Towns.