Listen to Mitch Holthus epic radio call of Chiefs game-winning march to overtime TD
By Mark Powell
Victory Tuesday feels good for Kansas City Chiefs fans, even on election day. Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business at a rainy Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime despite an impressive performance by Baker Mayfield and a limited receiving corps.
In his last two games – both wins, mind you – Mahomes has thrown five touchdown passes and just one interception. All of the chatter about his subpar start can be thrown out the window, as the Chiefs are 7-0 and Mahomes is just now hitting his stride.
Mahomes had an injury scare with his ankle, but ultimately returned to the game and was able to lead his team to victory. The Chiefs final scoring drive – 10 plays and 70 yards – encapsulated what is so scary about this offense when everything is working.
Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus is one of the best in the business, and his call could be heard all around the midwest in the wee hours of the morning.
Chiefs offense is in a different gear with DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins had his best game in a Chiefs uniform so far, as well as his best performance of the season, on Monday night. Nuk caught eight balls for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes had a lot to say about his new teammate after the game.
"I mean, he's so good at winning one-on-one, and so to be able to have him down in the red zone, third-down situations, he does a good job of filling out and finding those windows kind of like Travis does," Mahomes said. "I think as he figures out the whole entire offense he'll get even better, because there's some times he's going places and I'm like man, there's a time and a place for that, but that's what makes him great."
The Titans gave Hopkins up for a fifth-round pick. Never forget that, especially if the Chiefs roll through the AFC postseason on their way to yet another Super Bowl appearance.
How does Brett Veach keep getting away with this?