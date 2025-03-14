The Whiteboard: Mitchell Robinson's return has been worth the wait for the Knicks

The New York Knicks are in a strange position. On one hand, they're third in the Eastern Conference and boast the NBA's fourth-best winning percentage. On the other, they're objectively flawed, specifically on the defensive end.

It just so happens that New York's top two offensive threats, All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are also their weakest defenders. Opponents actively seek them out in the action, particularly in the two-man game, spamming pick-and-rolls until they get an exploitable matchup. However, in a limited sample size, the return of center Mitchell Robinson has drastically changed the complexion of the Knicks' stop unit.

Mitchell Robinson's return has been worth the wait for the Knicks

Robinson missed New York's first 58 contests of the 2024-25 campaign. But since his season debut on Feb. 28, the Knicks are third in defensive rating (110.1). For reference, they ranked 21st sans him (114.2).

While it's only been seven games, and he missed one of them, Robinson's impact has been felt virtually immediately. Of course, context matters. Brunson hasn't been in the lineup for three of them, which has allowed on-ball menace Miles "Deuce" McBride to receive more playing time. That's certainly made life easier for the 7-footer down low.

Nevertheless, Robinson's status as a defensive stalwart shouldn't be overlooked. He's not even swatting shots at his typical rate, indicating the soon-to-be 27-year-old is still getting into the swing of things following a lengthy absence. Meanwhile, the Knicks haven't relied on him for a usual workload, suggesting the best has yet to come.

Regardless, Robinson has enabled the Knicks to return to their roots under head coach Tom Thibodeau: Slugfest basketball. New York's hard-nosed sideline chief has never been one to beat you with X's and O's, embracing a grit and grind mentality.

Opponents must now think twice before putting two feet in Robinson's paint. He clogs and controls the interior with a unique blend of athleticism, instincts and sheer size. His presence at the five gives the Knicks an anchor, immovable enforcer and disruptor all in one.

Despite only recording three blocks thus far, Robinson's finding other ways to protect the rim. Thanks to a 7-foot-4 wingspan, he has tremendous verticality. Moreover, his freakishly long arms and active hands generate deflections and propel him to thrive on the defensive glass.

New York has been among the best teams in the Association when it comes to limiting second-chance opportunities, and Robinson's return has further elevated them. He's a strong rebounder -- on both ends of the court -- restricting foes to one-and-done possessions.

Albeit not to the same degree, Robinson has been effective offensively, too. His sturdy screens have freed up space for Brunson and Knicks wing Mikal Bridges in the mid-range. He's also given the Knicks another engaged offensive rebounder alongside positionless Swiss Army Knife Josh Hart to create additional scoring chances.

Shaedon Sharpe has "future scoring champion" written all over him

Speaking of Robinson and the Knicks, they were in quite a seesaw affair with the young, scrappy Portland Trail Blazers. New York eventually emerged victorious, but not before the two squads exchanged leads a whopping 42 times, the second-most of the tracking era.

Amid an exciting, back-and-forth showdown, one player stood out for the Blazers: Third-year swingman Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe stole the show on a night when Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija made headlines for Portland with their strong performances. The 2022 No. 7 overall pick's skill as a silky-smooth, crafty bucket-getter is eye-opening and pops off the screen.

An explosive athlete who can jump out of the gym, Sharpe has paired his 99th-percentile physical traits with a remarkable ability to produce space. Defenders are always conscious of him putting the ball on the floor and dunking on their heads, which was apparent against the Knicks. So, he's added a series of hesitation moves and head fakes to keep challengers off-kilter.

Furthermore, Sharpe is ostensibly gaining an understanding of how to play with pace. Speeding him up or slowing him down has become increasingly difficult. He has incredibly long strides and a solid handle, which make it easy to pick and get to his spots.

Currently averaging 17.5 points per game on underwhelming efficiency, Sharpe has at least one scoring title in his future once he puts it all together. But he displayed all the tools in Portland's gut-wrenching loss to the Knicks.