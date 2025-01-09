MLB arbitration tracker: Best players who avoided disaster – and clubs that didn't
By Mark Powell
The MLB arbitration deadline is Thursday, which means players and teams will have until 1 p.m. ET to either reach an agreement on a one-year contract or head to court. While actual arbitration is meant to be a mediator to some extent, it rarely feels like that to the players involved. Clubs are basically making cases against their best players, and in some cases, feelings are hurt in the process.
Don't believe me? Just as Corbin Burnes, who was eventually traded from the Milwaukee Brewers after an arbitration case became ugly.
“There’s no denying that the relationship was definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way to get around that,” Burnes said, per FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray. “When some of the things that are said … they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year. That’s something that probably didn’t need to be said.”
The Brewers were never going to pay Burnes the money he was worth, but any chance they had at extending their ace went out the window that day. Several teams face the same dilemma on Thursday – is it worth saving a few bucks if it hurts the organization long-term?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more MLB stars could agree to new deals before arbitration deadline
While these are unlikely to be long-term agreements, some MLB stars will agree to new contracts – sometimes even multiyear deals if it makes sense for both sides – just to avoid an awkward situation. The likes of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez, Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and more are all arbitration-eligible. Here is the full list, thanks to spotrac.
What happens if MLB players don't sign a new deal before the arbitration deadline?
If players do not sign a new contract prior to the arbitration deadline, then much like Burnes, they could be placed in an awkward situation. This is especially true for players entering their final year of arbitration, like Guerrero Jr. Vladdy will reach free agency in 2026 and is set to earn upwards of nearly $29 million in arbitration should he get there. Signing Guerrero Jr. on Thursday, even to a short-term deal, could be worthwhile for the Blue Jays to salvage the relationship.
The Chicago Cubs, Blue Jays, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers stand out as organizations with the most pressure on them prior to the arbitration deadline. Should they fail to sign their stars, they risk a future standoff further down the line.
A complete list of MLB stars who agreed to new deals before the arbitration deadline
We'll have more on this story as it develops.