MLB contract grades: Former Yankee makes surprise return to AL East with Orioles
With free agency finally picking up steam, the MLB world is waiting patiently for Juan Soto to make his decision. Will he re-sign with the New York Yankees? Will another team bid enough money to lure Soto elsewhere?
Soto has yet to come off the board, but a slew of former Yankees have. Both Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes signed deals with the New York Mets. Kyle Higashioka is a Texas Ranger. Even Justin Wilson wound up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.
It isn't Soto, but another former Yankee has come off the board, as Gary Sanchez agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles worth $8.5 million, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post. After spending parts of seven seasons with the Bronx Bombers from 2015 through 2021, Sanchez makes his return to the AL East and joined the team that finished just 3.0 games behind New York in the 2024 regular season standings.
Gary Sanchez makes return to AL East, inks deal with Orioles
When Sanchez got his first chance to play consistently in the second half of the 2016 season, he ran with the opportunity. He hit 20 home runs in just 53 games, displaying absurd power potential - especially for a catcher. The following season saw him hit 33 home runs and drive in 90 runs. It looked as if he was going to be one of, if not the best catcher in the league for years to come. Sure, his defense left a lot to be desired, but the bat potential was just ridiculous.
Unfortunately, he never came close to his 2017 self. Sure, he hit 34 home runs in 2019, but he also hit .232 with a .316 OBP. Three years later, he was in a Minnesota Twins uniform.
Sanchez's bat has remained above average for a catcher, but he still lacks much ability behind the plate. That simple fact is why, only 28 of the 89 games he appeared in for the Milwaukee Brewers last season came as a catcher.
In those 89 games, Sanchez had a relatively uninspiring .220/.307/.392 slash line but did hit 11 home runs in 280 plate appearances. Considering the fact that Baltimore's previous backup catcher - James McCann - had just 14 home runs in 134 games combining the last two seasons, Sanchez provides some upside that the Orioles haven't seen in games Adley Rutschman isn't behind the plate.
With Sanchez being 10 years into his MLB career and 32 years old, we know what he is. The power is immense, but he offers little else. His defense behind the plate leaves a lot to be desired, and with James McCann a free agent, there's a good chance he'll be their backup catcher.
$8.5 million is a bit steep, but it's just a one-year deal. Sanchez's bat has a chance to really play in a newly renovated Camden Yards, and he can also be used as a DH on occasion against left-handed pitching.
He has his flaws, and the Orioles didn't get him cheap, but they also got a player with more offensive firepower than they've had in the last two years. Plus, with the opportunity to get revenge against the Yankees 13+ times in 2025, Orioles fans might look back at this signing very positively.
Gary Sanchez contract grade: B-