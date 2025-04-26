Today, we have a full slate of afternoon games for MLB DFS games coming at you starting at 1:10 p.m. ET.

As always, we're picking three players who you should look to roster in your lineup for various reasons. Let's dive right in:

3. Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds, ($5.8K Draft Kings, $3.8K FanDuel)

Given that the Cincinnati Reds are playing in Coors Field today and scored eight runs yesterday, you can expect them to be extra chalky this afternoon against Antonio Senzatela. You will want at least a few shares of the Reds in your lineups, and they are a safe stack in 3-max and cash game formats. With the wind blowing slightly from right to left, I'm targeting Matt McLain in my lineups, who draws a good matchup:

After 24.1 innings this season, Senatazela owns a 6.81 xERA, including a 10.03 FIP to right-handed batters in Coors. Against righties, he will primarily use a fastball and slider combo, which consists of 84.9% of his arsenal. Matt McLain's stats against those two pitches vs. RHP:

McLain vs. RHP Fastballs: .364 ISO, .452 wOBA, 75% hard-hit rate

McLain vs. RHP Sliders: .231 ISO, .326 wOBA, 28.6% hard-hit rate

His $5.8K pricetag on DraftKings is steep, but one swing of the bat will get him near 3x. His matchup is definitely worth sprinkling a few shares around in your lineups.

2. Juan Soto, New York Mets, $5.3K on DraftKings, $3.7K on FanDuel)

The New York Mets are the other chalky stack today for good reason. Coming in at around 20% ownership on DraftKings, Juan Soto draws an elite matchup against RHP Brad Lord, who throws his heater at 69% to left-handed batters. For a hitter of Soto's caliber, it's simple: Sit dead red and launch one out of the park. Lord owns a 6.23 xFIP at home due to wiggling out of trouble with an 85.7% left on base rate, but if Soto gets the right pitch, you can expect that number to plummet:

Soto vs. RHP Fastball: .308 ISO, .450 wOBA, 75% hard-hit rate

Soto became a superstar playing for the Washington Nationals, a team that traded him away after failing to extend him. Soto will always come in to Nationals Park with a chip on his shoulder, and will be looking to do damage today.

1. Kerry Carpenter, Detroit Tigers, $3.9K on DraftKings, $2.9K on FanDuel

If you're looking for a good one-off in your lineups, Kerry Carpenter's low ownership today (projected around 6%) could be the key to getting you ahead of the field. Brandon Young is stepping in for the Baltimore Orioles today, and the jury is still out on whether he can be a guy the Orioles can count on. In the meantime, you guessed it, Carpenter draws a fantastic matchup against Young's cutter/fastball combo, which equates to 65.7% of his arsenal in two starts:

Carpenter vs. RHP Cutter: .200 ISO, .373 wOBA, 43.3% hard-hit rate

Carpenter vs RHP Fastball: .434 ISO, .452 wOBA, 64.1% hard-hit rate

If Young misses with his cutter, it's going to travel a long way. With Cincy and the Mets being the primary chalk today, underowned matchups are critical to your success. Don't go too heavy on Carpenter, as if he misses, it won't hurt you too badly since no one else has him either, but add him to a couple of your lineups for leverage today. Good luck!