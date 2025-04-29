MLB DFS Picks for April 29th: 2 hitters to add, 1 to avoid

Watching Major League Baseball is already enjoyable being that you literally have no idea when something exciting is going to happen. The game is so unpredictable in so many ways. However, sometimes, we can have a pretty good gauge on when players are expected to have good days by crunching numbers.

We are here to help you build the best DFS roster for April 29. There are all kinds of factors that DFS players can consider when building their roster. We are going to break down hitters prior success against their opposition for Tuesday and give you two hitters to add and one to avoid. Let’s get started.

Add: 3B Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

The NL West is shaping up to be an absolute gauntlet. The Giants, Dodgers and Padres are in a three-way race that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. San Francisco and San Diego square off on Tuesday and superstar Manny Machado may need to be at the hot corner on your DFS roster.

Logan Webb will be the starter for the Giants. Machado is 11 for 32 against Webb (.344 average) with nine singles, a double and a homer. Although the majority of his hits have only gone for singles, the fact that Machado has only struck out five times against Webb is impressive considering the slugger has a tendency to strike out quite a bit.

Machado’s DraftKings salary for Tuesday is at $4,800 which is right below the average you are given per player. He would be a great addition to your DFS for this price.

Add: DH Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

This pick may be a little risky but feels well worth it when you break down the potential return. Another divisional showdown taking place on Tuesday is the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. Zack Wheeler is on the mound for Philadelphia and switch-hitting slugger Josh Bell of the Nationals is ready to go.

Bell has faced Wheeler 51 times in his career. This is more than any other hitter against their opposition on Tuesday. In those chances, Bell has 14 hits, including eight singles, two doubles and an impressive four homers. The biggest concern is that Bell has struck out 12 times against Wheeler but still has the potential to have a big day and boost your DFS.

Bell’s DraftKings salary is a low $3,200. This allows you to add him for his great upside while also leaving plenty of room for well-rounded players just in case he has one of those days where Wheeler is able to get the best of him.

Avoid: 3B Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Going back to the Padres and Giants game on Tuesday, there is also a hitter that you want to avoid in this matchup. Giants third baseman Matt Chapman has not had much success against Padres’ starter Nick Pivetta and likely isn’t the best DFS pick for today.

Chapman has faced Pivetta 25 times in his career and has four singles and a double against the right-hander. However, Chapman has gone down on strikes 10 times against Pivetta and has never walked. These wild stats suggest that Chapman is a free swinger in this matchup and oftentimes faces negative consequences for his lack of patience.

Chapman’s DraftKings salary for Tuesday is $4,400. Given his lack of success against Pivetta, you are likely better off just spending the extra virtual budget on Machado rather than trying to save by adding Chapman.