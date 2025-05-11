We know the weekend always goes way too fast and with all Mother's Day activities that are taking place on Sunday, there is not a lot of time to build your perfect MLB DFS roster for May 11. Lucky for you, we are here to help.

There are several factors that could help you determine what players to add or who to avoid but we feel like a hitter's history with his opposition is always a good place to start. We took time to break down some appealing matchups to keep an eye out for today. Without further ado, here are two hitters to add and one to avoid on Sunday, May 11.

Add: 1B Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez has had a long and successful career for the Kansas City Royals, mostly as a catcher. The veteran has moved to first base to allow him to produce offensively while not putting so much strain on his body. Sunday is a great chance for Perez to show hitting is second nature to him.

Kansas City will end their weekend with the Boston Red Sox by facing Lucas Giolito. While Giolito has a limited number of innings on a big league mound this year, Perez has faced him several times in the past and has had much success.

In 37 plate appearances against Giolito, Perez is an impressive 16-for-37 with seven singles, four doubles and a jaw-dropping five home runs. Perez is ready to swing against Giolito and help your DFS reach its full potential.

Add: SS Fransisco Lindor, New York Mets

It seems like every day we are suggesting that you should add a player from the New York Mets to your DFS. This talented squad continues to impress and with so many good hitters, someone is bound to have a favorable matchup each day. On Sunday, that someone would be switch-hitting shortstop Fransisco Lindor.

Lindor will step in the box from the right side against Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd. Lindor has a .364 batting average against Boyd in 33 at-bats with a big portion of his hits going for extra bases, including three doubles and two homers. Lindor has also walked three times against Boyd. Regardless of how steep Lindor's DFS salary is on Sunday, he is worth it.

Avoid: SS Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

In his first season with the San Francisco Giants, shortstop Willy Adames has been somewhat of a let down. After hitting 32 homers last season, he is off to a .218 start with just four homers through his first 40 games in 'The Bay'. Giants fans keep waiting for that break out game from Adames but they likely won't get it on Sunday.

Adames will face Pablo López of the Minnesota Twins. The Giants shortstop is just 2-for-17 against López in his career with both of those hits being singles. This comes out to a .118 batting average and Adames has been struck out by López nine times and has never taken a walk in these matchups. Adames' DFS salary will likely be affordable because of his 2025 struggles. While adding him may be tempting if his salary is well enough below that average mark, Adames should be avoided at all cost on Sunday.