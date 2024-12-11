MLB Draft lottery results: Complete 2025 first round draft order
While Max Fried and the New York Yankees were busy grabbing headlines, the rest of the league was attending to some other important business, as the MLB Draft lottery was held at the Winter Meetings in Dallas on Tuesday night.
18 teams were eligible, 16 of which had a chance at nabbing the No. 1 overall pick. (The Chicago White Sox and Athletics were each ineligible; Chicago, as a revenue sharing payor, can't have consecutive lottery picks, while the A's, a payee, can't receive a lottery pick three years in a row.) Teams that didn't earn one of the top six picks were slotted in behind the White Sox and A's in reverse order of the 2024 standings.
The big winner on the night was the Washington Nationals, who leapt to the top spot despite holding just the fourth-best odds. It's the third time Washington will pick first in franchise history, and the other two worked out pretty well, netting Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper. The full lottery results, as well as the order of the first round, are below.
MLB Draft lottery results: Complete 2025 first-round order
The big losers on the night were the Miami Marlins, who had tied for the highest odds of landing at No. 1 and yet will pick seventh. The Mariners (third) and Cardinals (fifth) also made significant climbs up the draft order.
Three teams – the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers – were not eligible for the Lottery this year but won’t pick in the reverse order of standings, as is the rule for the non-Lottery-eligible teams. Because they exceeded the second surcharge threshold of theCompetitive Balance Tax, they will have their first picks dropped 10 spots at picks 38-40.
Pick
Team
Odds of No. 1 pick
1
Nationals
10.20%
2
Angels
17.96%
3
Mariners
0.53%
4
Rockies
22.45%
5
Cardinals
0.82%
6
Pirates
5.31%
7
Marlins
22.45%
8
Blue Jays
7.48%
9
Reds
3.67%
10
White Sox
Ineligible for top pick
11
Athletics
Ineligible for top pick
12
Rangers
2.45%
13
Giants
1.90%
14
Rays
1.50%
15
Red Sox
1.22%
16
Twins
1.09%
17
Cubs
0.68%
18
Diamondbacks
0.27%
19
Orioles
N/A
20
Brewers
N/A
21
Astros
N/A
22
Braves
N/A
23
Royals
N/A
24
Tigers
N/A
25
Padres
N/A
26
Phillies
N/A
27
Guardians
N/A
28
Royals
N/A
29
Brewers
N/A
30
Brewers
N/A
31
Tigers
N/A
32
Mariners
N/A
33
Twins
N/A
34
Rays
N/A
35
Reds
N/A
36
A's
N/A
37
Marlins
N/A
38
Mets
N/A
39
Yankees
N/A
40
Dodgers
N/A