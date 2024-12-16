Predicting where the top 10 remaining MLB free agents sign
With the MLB winter meetings in the rear view mirror, the hot stove has been turned to full blast in the recent week, and we still have plenty of big names yet to come off the board.
Compared to last winter, this free agency period has been a fast-moving one, and that doesn't figure to grind to a halt just with over a week until the holidays. It won't be long until another big name comes off the board. Here are my predictions for the top 10 remaining MLB free agents.
10. Sean Manaea
It's no secret the New York Mets need starting rotation help this winter. They landed Clay Holmes, intending to put him in the rotation, but they need someone already used to throwing well over 100 innings in a season.
Manaea has reached free agency after spending 2024 in New York, and there should be no reason to think they can't re-up on a contract. Manaea recorded a 3.47 ERA over 182 innings. It was the best showing of his career, and the Mets need more production from him moving forward.
Prediction: New York Mets
9. Teoscar Hernandez
The Dodgers were close to landing Teoscar Hernandez back toward the beginning of free agency, and it appears to be a deal that's already etched in stone without Hernandez signing on the dotted line.
The Dodgers went for it with Juan Soto, just in case they could land him, but were never really a favorite. Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2024, production that L.A. will welcome back with open arms. In 2024, he earned his second All-Star honor and his third Silver Slugger.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers
8. Anthony Santander
During the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Boston Red Sox sat back while target Blake Snell and former Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill signed elsewhere. Since then, Boston has gone the team-friendly route by acquiring ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, which indicates much more is on the way.
Boston still need another starter to complete an elite rotation, but they also need an outfielder. Switch-hitting Anthony Santander feels perfect for hitting balls over the Green Monster or wrapping them around the pesky pole. He blasted 44 homers in 2024, and given his price range and Baltimore signing O'Neill, Santander will find a new home this winter.
Prediction: Boston Red Sox
7. Jack Flaherty
Although the Detroit Tigers traded Jack Flaherty at the deadline, the team made the postseason for the first time in a decade. Back by solid starting pitching from Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, the Tigers should be looking to add back to that rotation after sending Flaherty west to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After a nice playoff run, not rewarding the Detroit faithful with a move that shows they care about winning would be disrespectful to its fanbase, and many believe the team will still make a splash this winter. The splash could be Flaherty, who fans will happily run it back with and compete for the AL Central.
Prediction: Detroit Tigers
6. Tanner Scott
For the Mets' second addition on this list, they land elite closer Tanner Scott. Given that the Mets have endless pockets, this move feels right, as a left-handed closer would pair perfectly with Edwin Diaz based on matchups.
Scott is the priciest reliever on the market, but the Mets need to add All-Stars to their roster after prying Soto away from the Yankees. After recording a 2.04 ERA over his last 150 IP in two seasons, 30-year-old Scott has earned his multi-year deal. The Mets' bullpen was only 17th best in MLB in 2024, so expect them to shore that up by adding the best available.
Prediction: New York Mets
5. Christian Walker
The New York Yankees need a first baseman, and if they want to make a significant splash, they can trade for Cody Bellinger and sign Christian Walker. Their starting rotation is already one of the best in the league, and by adding Walker to a lineup that most likely sees Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Bellinger in it, they can keep the good times rolling in the Bronx. Walker has 95 HRs and 285 RBIs in his last three seasons and three consecutive Gold Gloves.
Prediction: New York Yankees
4. Pete Alonso
For the Mets' final addition, I'm predicting they wind up with home-grown star Pete Alonso to cap off their offseason. This move, with addition, allows the team to run in back as much as possible, but this time, with the mega boost of Juan Soto and Tanner Scott.
The Mets will be looking for a rematch in the NLCS with the Dodgers, and if they can manage the three moves on this list, they will be well on their way to making that happen. Alonso is one of the most prolific power hitters in baseball. Even with a down year in 2024, he still sent 34 balls over the fence.
Prediction: New York Mets
3. Alex Bregman
Predicting where Alex Bregman ends up is one of the more difficult tasks this winter. After the Houston Astros traded for Isaac Parades, the door appeared shut on a reunion with the long-time fan favorite. Or, it could have been a genius leverage play on behalf of Jim Crane. It seems that teams are not set to pay Bregman the closer to $200 million price tag he is seeking, mainly because the big market teams outside of Houston don't desperately need a third baseman.
The Cubs could use a third baseman after moving Parades, but they likely aren't adding that much payroll right now, considering they will want to take a shot at re-signing Kyle Tucker next winter. Therefore, the Astros could theoretically have traded for Parades, knowing they could move him to first base and still bring Bregman home to Houston once his exorbitant price tag comes down.
Prediction: Houston Astros
2. Roki Sasaki
In about a month, Roki Sasaki will be the biggest name on the board and garner the most attention of anybody still on the board. Sasaki has elite stuff, and at just 23 years old, all 30 teams should be going all in with their presentations to try and woo him to their organization. A West Coast team like the Dodgers makes sense, given their marketability and relationship with Japanese players recently.
Sasaki may not be the face of the franchise if he signs with L.A., but he will have a fantastic start to his career. The Dodgers are built to win for many years. If Sasaki performs as expected, it will only help his cause by receiving a monster extension or monster payday when he eventually gets free agency. The Dodgers make the most sense for his future. Although fans are mad at the Dodgers for creating a super-stacked team, you can fault L.A. for doing what everybody else could do, too, if they chose to.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers
1. Corbin Burnes
Last, we come to Corbin Burnes, the biggest fish among starting pitchers still on the market. The Boston Red Sox come to mind because they have shown the aggressiveness needed to compete in 2025 and beyond. They went all-in for Juan Soto, missed, and followed that up with a blockbuster trade of ace Garrett Crochet.
I predict they will sign Burnes because they haven't spent big free-agent dollars yet. Another significant move is coming, and landing Burnes means the Red Sox's former 1 and 2 pitchers, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, become their 3 and 4, giving the Red Sox one of the best rotations in baseball.
Prediction: Boston Red Sox