MLB Insider: The Dodgers have assembled the best roster in baseball history
The Los Angeles Dodgers have assembled the best roster in baseball history. At this point, there’s no debating it. It’s just a fact.
Just look at their additions from the 2023-2024 offseason:
Shohei Ohtani: 10 years, $700 million ($680 million deferred).
Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 12 years, $325 million ($51 million posting fee).
Teoscar Hernandez: (originally one-year, $23.5 million; now three years, $66 million).
Clayton Kershaw: (two years, $10 million).
Jason Heyward: one-year, $9 million.
Ryan Brasier: two years, $9 million.
Joe Kelly: one-year, $8 million.
James Paxton: one-year, $7 million.
Enrique Hernandez: one-year, $4 million.
That was with a roster that had already featured Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy. They then won 98 games, won the National League West, and went on to win the World Series in dominant fashion over the New York Yankees. Then they went out and added:
Blake Snell: five years, $182 million.
Michael Conforto: one-year, $17 million.
Tommy Edman: five years, $74 million.
Blake Treinen: two years, $22 million.
Roki Sasaki: minor-league contract.
Tanner Scott: four years, $72 million.
Kirby Yates: Terms unknown.
It’s an embarrassment of riches and has the Dodgers the talk of baseball. Many teams are awestruck at what the franchise is doing, going all-in to build a roster that’s destined to be baseball’s next dynasty. It has the Dodgers optimistic about their future in 2025 and beyond – and also confident that more free agents will continue flocking to Los Angeles.
Dodgers aren't done adding just yet
What the Dodgers’ spending could do for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement remains to be seen. But what the franchise is doing right now is totally within the rules, despite cries from other fanbases following yet another active offseason.
The Dodgers, however, are not done. They will likely add Clayton Kershaw to bring the future Hall of Fame left-hander back to Los Angeles. They could use Enrique Hernandez after trading Gavin Lux. They could trade a reliever after agreeing to terms with Yates.
But for as talented as this Dodgers team is, remember that games are not played on paper. They are played on the field. Injuries happen. Their talent, and depth, will be tested. Anything can happen during a 162-game season and there is no guarantee they advance to the World Series, let alone win the NL West that has a few playoff caliber teams.
But the Dodgers are positioned to overcome adversity and repeat as World Series champions better than any other team in baseball history – and that’s exactly what Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes and Dave Roberts wanted. For 2025 and beyond.