MLB Insider: James McCann signing will help Braves avoid obvious pitfalls

After Sean Murphy’s rib injury sidelined the catcher for 4-6 weeks, the Atlanta Braves made it clear that Drake Baldwin would be the primary replacement behind the plate.

Baldwin, the Braves’ top prospect, has hit .333 with an .844 OPS this spring training. Atlanta wants to see what the soon-to-be 24-year-old is made of, and there’s no better time for him to show that with an early-season showcase. The early reviews from Braves players and officials has been nothing but positive.

But Baldwin is inexperienced, and having any sort of insurance behind him with Murphy sidelined is important. So the Braves have signed free-agent catcher James McCann to a Minor-League contract, sources tell FanSided.

James McCann gives Braves some much-needed Sean Murphy insurance

The pairing makes perfect sense for McCann and Atlanta. For McCann, it’s an opportunity for early playing time at the Major-League level. When Murphy returns, McCann will likely be designated for assignment, and if he performs well he could parlay that into an opportunity with another team.

But for the Braves, it’s veteran insurance in case Baldwin isn’t ready. Atlanta has seen top prospects struggle (notably Vaughn Grissom). Other top prospects around the league, most notably Jackson Holliday, showed they weren’t ready for the Majors once they debuted. It’s cheap insurance for Atlanta that comes with virtually no risk and ensures that the team won’t be put in a precarious position early in the regular season.

As for McCann, he shouldn’t be expected to provide elite numbers at the plate. In Baltimore last season, he hit .234/.279/.388 with eight home runs and 31 RBI. But the 34-year-old knows how to work a pitching staff and is lauded for his leadership on the field and in the clubhouse.

So McCann’s addition shouldn’t be viewed as the Braves losing faith in Baldwin. Instead, it’s valuable insurance, and a marriage that should be short-term until Murphy returns.