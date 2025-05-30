MLB Insider: The Orioles' best trade chips with team signaling deadline sell-off

The Baltimore Orioles have informed teams that the franchise will sell at the trade deadline if they continue to struggle, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

That hardly comes as a surprise. After all, the Orioles are 19-36 and the biggest disappointment in baseball. A shakeup is bound to happen, but with Baltimore holding so many young, controllable assets, it limits the players that they would ultimately consider moving.

Perhaps Cedric Mullins, who has been a fixture in Baltimore’s outfield, could be moved. His agent, Robin Cope, told Rosenthal earlier this season that there had been no talks about an extension. The Orioles have previously lost both Austin Hays and Anthony Santander, opting for younger talent, and Mullins appears destined for a similar fate.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Ryan O'Hearn could join Cedric Mullins on Orioles trade block

The other name to watch is Ryan O’Hearn, who is in the final season of his contract. He has a .977 OPS which ranks fourth in baseball. O’Hearn, 31, is having a monster season in Baltimore, hitting .338/.427/.550 with nine home runs and 21 RBI. He’s capable of playing both first base and right field, adding to his versatility and value for contending teams.

Acquiring O’Hearn on January 3, 2023 was one of the more savvy moves by the Orioles’ front office. They acquired O’Hearn for cash in an afterthought trade. He immediately earned a significant role in the heart of the Orioles’ lineup and is firmly in the conversation to start in the All-Star game in July.

If he stays healthy, O’Hearn is a lock to be traded, and would fit almost any contending team. It would be an opportunity for the Orioles to extract value for a player they acquired for almost nothing – and if the current standings hold, there should be few sellers. Which would only make the return for O’Hearn that much better.