If the MLB Playoffs worked like the March Madness selection show

Back when MLB's playoff format shifted and added extra teams, there was word that they may move even closer to mimicking the NCAA Tournament in the years to come. There was chatter about a seeding show, and a world where top seeds would pick their opponents and throw down the gauntlet. If this is still under consideration, MLB needs to be careful, as Sunday night showed us what it might look like if baseball chose this path.

"Welcome to the MLB Playoffs Selection Show, the hour-long special where we reveal who the committee decided will battle it out. This is a tournament where the little guys can take on Goliath in the purest, most untainted distillation of sport. A reminder, the MLB Playoffs Selection Show is sponsored by Kraft Foods, Nationwide Insurance, Aamco, Nestle, Pep Boys, Nutrafol Hair Regrowth, Maalox, Jolly Green Giant, Aasics Footwear, Subaru, Haribo Foods, and the Milwaukee Brewers."

"Now, let's take a look at the NL West region, where ... it appears that one team has gotten off the bubble early. The Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against the San Francisco Giants, who finished the season outside the top 12."

"This one's a stunner for me. The Giants finished 3-21 against the Dodgers and Padres in Quad 1 this year, and would not have qualified for the postseason based on record alone. We now go live to the Head of the MLB Playoffs Selection Committee, Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey."

"Buster, we heard you left the room for the Giants-related portion of these discussions. Is that correct?"

BUSTER POSEY: "Yes, you can ask any witnesses. I stood up from the table, theatrically dropped my pen and walked across the room, saying 'That's about it from me, folks!' as I closed the door. Rest assured, my presence had no bearing on these results. I actually kind of made a big show of leaving."

"Well, we appreciate and accept that at face value. Still, some might see the Giants as a controversial choice. What would you say to those fans who were hoping that the NL Central champion Cubs would make the playoffs instead?"

BUSTER POSEY: "I'd ask any fans concerned to take a look at the Giants' metrics, which we used to evaluate all our participating teams. They finished a grueling NL West season 10th in NET Ranking, as well as 8th in MCCARVER."

"What, exactly, does that mean?"

BUSTER POSEY: "It means they beat the snot out of the Marlins."

(commotion can be heard off screen)

BUSTER POSEY: "Sorry, folks, I've got to go. Looks like we just got delivered donuts courtesy of ... the NL Central champion Chicago Cubs, yeah, I'm not eating those."

"Buster Posey, everyone! Those Giants are a sneaky terrible matchup for the Diamondbacks. I'm struggling to discern how they made the tournament in the first place, but they also have a fairly clear path to the World Series."

"Isn't that always how it goes? Either way, we look forward to watching San Francisco and Arizona face off Tuesday in Dayton. Coming up next, the East region, where we find out if the top-seeded Red Sox will get to start their playoff journey at home in Fenway Park or in Colorado. Plus, stay tuned as an excited arena full of Duke fans puts on their Yankee hats as they learn New York qualified!"