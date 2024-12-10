MLB Power Rankings: Kyle Tucker suitors based on best possible trade packages
Juan Soto choosing the New York Mets has left all of his other suitors scrambling, desperate to find another offensive difference-maker who can ease the sting of missing out on arguably the best hitter of his generation. The one problem is that, well, there are no other Sotos available in free agency this year: The other top bats on the market, guys like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Teoscar Hernandez, aren't anywhere near his class, and are all significantly older. And the trade market didn't seem to be much better, highlighted by names like Cody Bellinger and Nolan Arenado who are helpful players but hardly profiled as franchise-lifters.
And then, out of nowhere, the Houston Astros appeared to extend the entire league a much-needed lifeline. Houston is at a bit of a crossroads this winter: The team doesn't want to fully rebuild, but it's also up against a bit of a financial crunch, at least as long as owner Jim Crane isn't willing to exceed the luxury tax threshold. Contending in 2025 would require bringing back Alex Bregman, something Houston has been open about pursuing since the offseason began. But a big deal for Bregman could force the Astros to make sacrifices elsewhere: Both outfielder Kyle Tucker and lefty Framber Valdez are set to hit free agency next winter, and there simply isn't enough money in the budget to keep everybody around.
Houston GM Dana Brown basically admitted as much at the Winter Meetings on Monday, refusing to go into specifics but hardly shooting down the idea that the team could trade either Tucker or Valdez ahead of their contract years.
Tucker isn't quite Soto, but he's not all that far off: He actually put up a higher OPS+ than Soto did last season, slashing .289/.408/.585 despite missing over half the season with a shin injury, and he's entering his age-28 season in 2025. If you're a team that missed out on Soto, this is your mulligan, a legitimate middle-of-the-order stud with plenty left of his prime.
So it's no surprise that just about everybody is rumored to be calling Brown. But of the many interested parties, which is best-positioned to offer the Astros a prospect package they can't refuse? Let's break it down.
5. Atlanta Braves
The Braves weren't in on Soto, and they've yet to be explicitly linked to Tucker. But we know that Alex Anthopoulos is in the market for outfield help, especially with Ronald Acuna Jr. set to miss at least some of 2025 as he recovers from another ACL tear.
The problem is that Atlanta doesn't have much in the way of top-end prospect talent right now. The Braves do have a decent amount of depth, especially in pitching, as this team continues to churn out arms at a rate that would make most of the rest of the league blush. A package of, say, righty Hurston Waldrep, catcher Drake Baldwin and another piece or two might be enough to get the Astros' attention, but it pales in comparison to what some of the other teams known to be interested in Tucker could offer.
4. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies are facing a bit of a financial crunch themselves, but owner John Middleton has found the money to make big moves in the past, and you know there's no star that Dave Dombrowski doesn't want to make a run at. Plus, Philly's desire to shake up its outfield is well-known, as evidenced by the team's dangling of both Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh as trade bait.
And unlike Atlanta, Philly does have some potential future stars atop its farm system that could do nicely as the centerpiece of a Tucker trade, namely shortstop Aidan Miller, righty Andrew Painter and outfielder Justin Crawford. It's unclear whether they'd be willing to go all-in and truly sell the farm to get him, but if sufficiently motivated, the Phillies' best package could rival any of the three teams ahead of them on this list, even if there aren't quite as many workable paths.
3. New York Yankees
Ironically, the Yankees would have a better chance of landing Tucker if they'd managed to re-sign Soto; without Soto around, the team figures to be much less likely to dangle Jasson Dominguez in a potential trade, seemingly a must in any Tucker package.
But New York has enough depth and top-end talent to catch Houston's interest, especially if Brian Cashman signs Christian Walker to play first base and frees up Ben Rice as an option. Spencer Jones has Aaron Judge-like upside, even if his swing-and-miss in the Minors is cause for concern, and like Atlanta, New York has become one of the better organizations in the sport when it comes to pitcher development.
Would Dominguez or Jones, a pitcher like Will Warren or Clayton Beeter and another piece or two be enough to get it done? Maybe, but it's lacking the slam-dunk top prospect that the two teams ahead of the Yankees here can put on the table.
2. Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have a bit of an outfield logjam as it is, with Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong as established Major Leaguers and prospects like Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara waiting in the wings. But the team seems determined to move Bellinger at some point this winter, and this team is desperately seeking a foundational star to lead it into a new era of contention.
Chicago could offer someone like Caissie as a Tucker replacement, plus a top pitcher like Cade Horton and a younger upside swing like infielders Jefferson Rojas or Fernando Cruz. And that would still leave top prospect Matt Shaw untouched, plus plenty of other reinforcements to help out in 2025 and beyond. In terms of depth, few farm systems can match Chicago's right now; there are several permutations that would give Houston good value for a Tucker deal. But if the Astros want quality rather than quantity, no one can match our No. 1 team for top-end talent.
1. Boston Red Sox
Boston has been reticent to touch its big four prospects in talks this winter, and for good reason: Outfielder Roman Anthony, infielders Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell and catcher Kyle Teel all rank among MLB Pipeline's top 25 overall, with Anthony, Mayer and Campbell landing in the top 10. All four of them profile as above-average big leaguers at worst, and the ceiling on particularly Anthony and Mayer is massive.
It's unclear whether Craig Breslow is willing to make any of the above available, but if he's itching to make a splash after making a good-faith effort to land Soto, he might finally relent. And if he does, there's simply no other suitor who can match that sort of upside.