MLB Power Rankings: Predicting the mystery team involved in Roki Sasaki sweepstakes
Hot Stove season stretches on, and with each passing day, we're closer and closer to learning where one of the biggest free agents in recent baseball history will sign: Japanese ace Roki Sasaki is currently mulling his options, and it seems like he'll be making a decision at some point near the end of his 45-day posting window on Jan. 23.
As things stand, there are seven teams who we know were granted an in-person meeting with Sasaki and agent Joel Wolfe: the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Mets, Yankees, Cubs and Rangers. But we also knew that the preceding list wasn't exhaustive, with Wolfe leaving the door open to more teams making the cut in the future. And sure enough, the dreaded Mystery Team has reared its head.
Which begs the question: Who might it be? Sasaki is a unique case, a legitimate ace not yet in his prime at age 23 who'll be available at a historic bargain. Two-thirds of the league submitted an initial presentation, and he'd fit just about anywhere — which means that just about anyone could have snuck their way into the mix. But based on what Sasaki reportedly values in his new team, here are five candidates who seem particularly likely.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
5. Los Angeles Angels
Hey, they landed Ohtani, didn't they? Sure, the Angels and pitching development have hardly ever been used in the same sentence, and Sasaki can't look at the team's current situation and feel good about their chances of making him better and getting him to the postseason. But it's Southern California, the lights aren't quite as bright as they are with the crosstown Dodgers and there's a long history of signing Japanese players. Don't count them out entirely.
4. Seattle Mariners
If Sasaki is leery of a major market but wants to stay on the West Coast and play for a team that has a long track record of churning out quality pitchers, he could do a lot worse than Seattle, despite the Mariners' dead-silent offseason so far. With Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo (for now), Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo in tow, this rotation could carry them to postseason contention all by itself, and landing Sasaki would allow the team to flip Castillo for a bat or two. Ichiro's legacy still looms very large on both sides of the Atlantic, too.
3. Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee has quietly been among the most consistently competitive franchises of the last decade, especially considering the budget they've operated under during that time. A key factor in the Brewers' rise has been its ability to develop starting pitching, with Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta just the three most recent examples. With Jackson Chourio headlining an exciting young core, this team could rule the NL Central for years to come; if leaving the West Coast isn't an object for Sasaki, there's a lot to like here.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
Sure, they just spent a ton of money on Corbin Burnes, but you can never have enough pitching — especially if you want to unseat the Dodgers and the Padres in the NL West. Arizona offers a West Coast locale in a major American city that nonetheless doesn't come with quite the same media heat, and this team has quietly amassed an impressive amount of talent over the last couple of years. They took a step back last season after their run to the World Series in 2023, but this is a deep and dangerous team, one that has excelled in pitching development over the past few years.
1. Atlanta Braves
This feels almost too obvious, right? Alex Anthopoulos needs to add a starting pitcher at some point this winter, and as each successive option comes off the board, it feels more and more like the Braves are quietly confident in their chances of landing Sasaki. And why wouldn't they be? Few organizations have as robust a pitching development machine as Atlanta, and few are set up as well to contend into the future when you consider the players the Braves have locked up for the long haul. If Sasaki was interested enough to grant the Yankees, Mets and other East Coast teams a visit, why not Atlanta?