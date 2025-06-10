Who is MLB’s top prospect after latest round of call-ups? Meet Bubba Chandler

Just this week, the Boston Red Sox have called up outfielder Roman Anthony and the Milwaukee Brewers did the same with starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. The former was the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball and for good reason. Anthony is one of the most polished 21-year-old hitters in recent memory, and while his MLB debut didn't go exactly as planned, he has a bright future ahead of him. However, that begs the question on everyone's mind when the best prospect in baseball gets called up – who's the new No. 1?

The answer to that question, for now, is Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler. The Pirates have kept Chandler in the minor leagues for far too long, and if the promotion of Misiorowski won't force their hand, then perhaps an angry fanbase will. Chandler should receive his opportunity this season, even if it's in the second half due to service-time manipulation.

Why is Bubba Chandler the No. 1 prospect in MLB? Scouting report tells all

Chandler is the No. 1 prospect in MLB per MLB Pipeline's rankings. Pittsburgh selected the right-hander in the third round back in 2021, going over slot value to do so in a rather surprising move. It turns out, the Pirates saw something in Chandler that few did. Chandler was a two-sport talent who could have played football at Clemson had he really wanted to. The Pirates assumed that athleticism would pay off if they could just get him into their farm system, and they were right.

This season, Chandler has a 2.49 ERA in Triple-A Indianapolis. As MLB Pipeline notes, Chandler took major strides last season, when he made the jump to Triple-A and developed his secondary pitches, thus becoming a complete pitcher, rather than an athlete and a thrower.

What are Bubba Chandler's 2025 season expectations?

To put it mildly, the Pirates expect Chandler to make his way to Pittsburgh and, hopefully, impact the team in a positive way. Ideally, when the Pirates enter spring training in 2026, they'll have a defined starting rotation headlined by Skenes and Chandler, perhaps with a healthy Jared Jones joining them at some point next season. Those are the expectations, but in order for Chandler to live up to them, the Pirates will need to take a chance on him.

Chandler's fastball often touches close to 99 MPH. He was able to develop secondary pitches like his slider, changeup and curveball in Indianapolis over the last half-season. The hope is that Chandler's fastball will help him thrive right away in Pittsburgh, while the MLB pitching coaches and developmental staff continue to hone his secondary pitches.

When will Bubba Chandler make his MLB debut?

While there is plenty of pressure on the Pirates to promote Chandler, Ben Cherington is in no rush to give in. The Pirates got off to a horrid start to the 2025 season, and thus are far out of contention. Unlike the Milwaukee Brewers, who called up Misiorowski in part due to a lack of rotation options as they contend for an NL Wild Card spot, the Pirates already have an eye on next season. They shouldn't take any risks with Chandler, even if most of their motivation for keeping him in Indy is financial in nature.

Chandler should make his debut by the All-Star Break. If not, Pirates fans ought to storm the team office.