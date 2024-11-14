3 San Francisco Giants backup plans to save face after Juan Soto embarrassment
There's a new name atop the org chart, but the song has remained the same in the early stages of this offseason for the San Francisco Giants. Buster Posey replacing Farhan Zaidi as team president promised to finally inject some juice into this franchise after three straight lifeless seasons, but so far the arrow appears to be trending in the wrong direction.
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has already admitted that dipping into the luxury tax isn't an option, leaving the team with "limited resources to spend this offseason — perhaps $30-40 million." And on Wednesday, the team was dealt just the latest in a long line of free-agent indignities, failing to land so much as an in-person meeting with Juan Soto. As things stand, this offseason appears to be shaping up like all the others from the Zaidi era: with a smattering of lottery tickets that, without a whole bunch of good luck, won't push San Francisco past 85 wins or so.
But it doesn't have to be this way. Contrary to popular belief, the Giants should have plenty of money to spend. And there are plenty of available players, both in free agency and via trade, that would fill important needs while moving the needle in a major way. Here are three ways Posey can pivot from the Soto embarrassment to get San Francisco back on track.
3. Lure Roki Sasaki to San Francisco
Most Sasaki speculation so far has focused on the Giants' two bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. But it doesn't have to be this way: We still don't know much of anything about what Sasaki is looking for in free agency, and if he'd rather blaze his own trail rather than follow in the footsteps of countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, suddenly the Giants become a very attractive destination.
For starters, this organization has made a lot of pitchers a lot of money over the years, and new pitching coach J.P. Martinez is a respected mind. Oracle Park is about as good a pitching environment as you can ask for, and San Francisco is certainly an appealing location with easy travel to and from Japan. The Giants are starting from a solid foundation with Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and Hayden Birdsong as rotation options for 2025, but there's a lot of injury risk and inexperience in that list. One more frontline arm would do wonders for this staff, and Sasaki would allow Posey to check that box without breaking the bank.
2. Poach Teoscar Hernandez from the Los Angeles Dodgers
Okay, so Soto doesn't want to play in San Francisco. The Giants still could use a big bopper in the middle of the lineup, and they need a corner outfielder. So why not try and get one over on their arch rival while they're at it?
Sure, Hernandez has expressed an interest in returning to L.A. on a long-term deal. But the Dodgers have plenty of other priorities this offseason, and surely the newly minted Silver Slugger would consider going elsewhere if the price is right. Hernandez is exactly the righty power bat this team so desperately needs — the Giants had no problem putting men on base in 2024 but had all sorts of problems driving them in — and Oracle Park isn't nearly as scary for right-handed hitters as it is for lefties.
Hernandez offers middle-of-the-lineup punch without the commitment in both years and dollars that would stretch San Francisco's budget. If the Giants are the team willing to go above and beyond to land him — and teams like the Yankees and Dodgers are distracted by Soto — Posey could get a deal done and improve his offense exponentially.
1. Willy Adames is priority No. 1
Adames is just too perfect a fit for the Giants to pass up. Tyler Fitzgerald looks like a player development success story after his breakout 2024 season, but he's a bit physically stretched as a shortstop, and he's still got a limited track record. Meanwhile, San Francisco ranked just 28th in baseball in OPS from second basemen after demoting Thairo Estrada midway through the year.
Adames, on the other hand, is among the better defensive shortstops in the game, not quite at the Francisco Lindor level but maybe a tier below, and that's hugely important for a team whose pitching staff is largely built around keeping the ball on the ground. An infield with Matt Chapman at third, Adames at short, Fitzgerald at second and a platoon of LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores at first suddenly starts to look pretty good, allowing San Francisco to solve both of its middle-infield question marks with a single move.
And while Adames would fit nicely even if he were simply average at the plate, he brings 30-homer power from the right side, a legitimate third or fourth option in an order crying out for one of those. Landing him won't be cheap, especially with teams like the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves sniffing around, but if the Giants are serious about contending any time soon, he's a player they can't afford to pass up.