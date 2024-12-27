MLB Rumors: Another Roki Sasaki meeting, Red Sox trade target, Orioles backup plan
With Christmas in the rearview, it’s time to get back into the MLB offseason, which means picking up where we left off with the latest up-to-date news. As we wait for the Hot Stove to spark back up, let’s discuss a few teams looking to turn up the gas, starting with another team that has reportedly entered the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.
1. San Francisco Giants looking to lure Sasaki
The biggest story for the rest of the offseason will be tracking where Japanese ace Roki Sasaki chooses to call home this winter. Sasaki immediately transforms any team’s starting rotation, further strengthening any playoff contender for a World Series push or rapidly accelerating any team’s rebuild should they be so lucky to acquire his services. As Sasaki's free agency heats up, the righty and his team have begun scheduling in-person meetings: first with the Mets and Yankees, and now, apparently, with the San Francisco Giants, though not much else is known regarding the details.
Teams will be wise to keep any news as close to the chest as possible. In this day and age, it’s nearly impossible for some details not to get out, but so far, all we know is that the meeting with the Giants and Sasaki and his camp went well. Sasaki rightfully will take up most of the media spotlight as we approach the new international signing period for 2025 on January 15th. Teams with trade chips may be wise to hold on until after Sasaki signs to get the most prospective capital in return possible.
2. Red Sox had talks for Jared Jones
Back at the Winter Meetings in early December, the Boston Red Sox were dead set on making a trade. The team eventually landed on Garrett Crochet, but before acquiring the Chicago White Sox lefty, Craig Breslow was also apparently in talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates regarding explosive young righty Jared Jones, who would have been a significant splash in his own right.
Given the pre-arbitration status of Jones, the price would have easily rivaled (or even exceeded) that of Crochet. But Jones also only has one year of experience at the Major League level, and the statistics favor Crochet from both a floor and ceiling standpoint. The Red Sox eventually opted for Crochet, which was the right choice. Boston has continued to bolster their starting rotation by adding Walker Buehler and now has one of the best rotations in baseball.
3. Orioles may look to add Cease
One team undoubtedly still looking to make a huge splash this winter is the Baltimore Orioles. With the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox both taking leaps forward, the Orioles may be in jeopardy of taking a back seat in 2025 if they don’t soon make a splashy addition.
I wouldn’t fault your skepticism regarding Baltimore re-signing Corbin Burnes, as I believe that if the Orioles make a key addition, it will come via trade. With Orioles owner David Rubinstein reportedly willing to open the checkbook this winter, GM Mike Elias’ reluctance to truly splash some cash is not the mindset that will keep his team at or near the top of the competitive AL East. But even if Elias remains unwilling to spend, there are other options available: starting with San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.
But if Cease is the target, anybody looking to acquire his services from San Diego may likely have to wait for Sasaki to sign. If the Padres themselves land Sasaki, I wouldn’t expect the Friars to be as willing to move Cease. In another scenario, if Sasaki lands with the Dodgers, I can envision the Padres resetting a bit in 2025 and more willing to listen to trades. Cease only has one year left before reaching free agency, and the Orioles still have the farm to pull off a deal like this. Expect the O’s to hone in if San Diego prepares to move Cease.