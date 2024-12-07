Rumored Astros target has a bit too much in common with Jim Crane's biggest mistake
Immediately after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series, GM James Click opted to depart the organization, leaving the team without a general manager when the offseason began.
Without a GM, the team's owner, James Click, was calling the shots. One move he elected to make was to sign Jose Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million deal. At the time, while it felt a bit rich, and the three years weren't ideal for an older first baseman, it did make sense. Despite their World Series win, the Astros got subpar production from the first base position, and Abreu was coming off a season that saw him post a .824 OPS and put up the third-highest fWAR (3.8) of his career.
Unfortunately, outside of a solid postseason showing in 2023, the Abreu experiment in Houston was a disaster. He struggled so mightily to the point where he wasn't just sent to the minor leagues this past season, but Houston wound up releasing him less than halfway through the contract. The Astros still owe Abreu $19.5 million for the 2025 season, which will certainly impact what they can do this offseason.
Abreu being released meant that the Astros relied on Jon Singleton to play most of the time at first base. Sure, he performed at a higher level than Abreu, but that isn't really saying much. As his -0.1 fWAR would suggest, he was a below-replacement-level player.
Knowing this, the Astros are reportedly in the market for an upgrade at the first base position and have discussed Christian Walker, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, as a fallback option if Alex Bregman departs in free agency. While Walker makes all the sense in the world on paper, the failed Abreu signing certainly gives Astros fans cause to pause.
Christian Walker connection gives Astros fans a reason to be a bit concerned
There's no denying that Christian Walker isn't one of the best first basemen in all of baseball. He has three straight seasons of at least 26 home runs, at least 80 RBI, and at least a .800 OPS. Additionally, he happens to be an elite defender at the cold corner, as he's taken home each of the last three Gold Gloves at the position.
The problem, though, is that there was no denying that Abreu was still a great player when Houston signed him. Sure, he had seen a bit of a power dip in 2022, and wasn't close to the defender Walker is, but Abreu played like a star the season before Houston signed him. There was no reason to believe it would've ended this poorly.
Abreu was 35 at the time, Walker is 33. Abreu was coming off an outstanding year, as is Walker. Abreu had a track record of sustained success, as does Walker. Abreu was a right-handed hitting first baseman, as is Walker. The similarities are impossible to ignore.
Does this mean a Walker signing wouldn't work out? No, of course not. But if you see an Astros fan cringe at the thought of giving Walker three or more years after what just transpired with Abreu, it's tough to blame them. Maybe just re-sign Alex Bregman.