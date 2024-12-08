Curious Blue Jays Juan Soto silence is on worst day possible for Ross Atkins
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays have been here before. Just last winter, the Jays were heavily-invested in Shohei Ohtani, and made him an offer they thought he couldn't refuse. Unfortunately for Ross Atkins, Ohtani chose to sign with the Dodgers, which we now knows was clearly the right decision. The Dodgers won the World Series in Ohtani's first season.
However, the Jays lost out on Ohtani in painful fashion, as it was rumored the two-way star was on a private jet to Toronto on this very day. Of course, we now know he wasn't on that flight, and reporting around said event was false. Blue Jays fans got their hopes up for no reason and missed the playoffs in 2024.
Despite all of that, the Jays are in on Juan Soto this winter. Toronto has money to spend and they are not afraid to flaunt it. However, much like Ohtani, signing Soto feels like a longshot.
Toronto Blue Jays are a longshot for Juan Soto, and they know it
One could argue Atkins should use the money offered to Soto and sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension. He still could, but Vladdy would know he's not the first option. Heck, Guerrero Jr. could earn the next Soto deal in 2026, when he is a free agent.
The Red Sox, Yankees and Mets all have been linked to Soto of late. Some of that buzz is false, which we've been clear about since the beginning. The reported contract offers to Soto aren't based on reality, as of this writing. However, the fact the Blue Jays haven't even been mentioned in the last few days suggests they aren't in the running.
Toronto would be best suited pivoting their interest to Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, as their rotation needs some work. A Teoscar Hernandez reunion could be on the table as well if Atkins is willing.
Yet, the Jays have been linked to only a few of the above, and none of said deals are likely to occur until after Soto signs. That puts the Blue Jays at a distinct disadvantage.
Of all days to come to that realization, Sunday is the worst.