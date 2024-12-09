3 Blue Jays on the chopping block after losing out on Juan Soto: Vladdy is next
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays were one of four finalists for Juan Soto, who signed with the New York Mets late on Sunday night. Soto's contract – a 15-year contract worth at least $765 million – can reach $800 million with incentives. Frankly, it's hard to blame Soto for turning down such a contract, or any of the other interested parties for not going that high. Steve Cohen wanted his guy, and he wouldn't take no for an answer.
For Toronto, it was always considered a longshot for Soto to sign north of the border. However, finishing runners-up for the top free agent on the market two straight offseasons is a tough pill to swallow. As a result, there could be some changes coming in the near future, even if Ross Atkins tries to pretend everything is business as usual.
3. John Schneider must win next season or face the consequences
While adding Soto would've certainly helped the Blue Jays on-field product, they have bigger issues in the clubhouse. Toronto entered the 2024 season as a playoff team on paper. They failed to reach that standard, and as a result John Schneider's seat has never been hotter. Eventually, he will be the fall guy responsible for the Blue Jays not reaching their goals.
The Soto decision doesn't directly impact Schneider, per say, but winning the division and a postseason series with Soto would've been much easier than accomplishing that without him.
Under Schneider, the Blue Jays lost in the AL Wild Card series in 2022 and 2023, only to miss the postseason entirely in 2024 with a 74-88 record. The front office claims they are behind him, but given the talent still on the roster, at some point Schneider must deliver.
The Blue Jays will invest some of the money offered to Soto elsewhere, specifically in the starting rotation, as they've already spoken with Max Fried and more. Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander are targets in the outfield as well. There are moves to be made, which takes me to the next name on my list.
2. Ross Atkins has little margin for error with the Blue Jays
Ross Atkins was under fire heading into the winter, and it's a little surprising he was kept around. The Blue Jays were used as leverage last offseason by Ohtani, and while Soto was a little more respectable about things this time around – there was no fake flight tracking, for example – to finish as one of the runners-up for Soto has to sting.
Atkins has a lot of money to play with, and a hungry fanbase. Rather than use that money to build a winning team, he has instead acted irresponsibly, betting on the wrong assets and making foolish trades. By investing so much time in Soto, Atkins has already missed out on some free agents who could've helped the Blue Jays win now, such as Blake Snell and Willy Adames, both of whom Toronto likely had a better chance at swaying in the first place.
What Atkins does with the money offered to Soto will ultimately determine his fate. Toronto has been connected to Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santandar, for starters. Atkins better get on the phone.
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has one foot out the door
The Blue Jays would love to keep Guerrero Jr. around long term, but much like Soto, he is due his own record-breaking contract in a year's time. The common viewpoint among insiders and executives is that Guerrero Jr. will at least test the market – and his value is growing every year. Had Atkins been proactive in signing Vladdy, say, last winter, then perhaps this awkward reality could have been avoided.
Guerrero Jr. slashed .323/.396/.544 last season, had a .940 OPS, 30 home runs and 6.3 WAR. Those numbers are tough to replicate by committee, which is what the Blue Jays very well may have to do if Vladdy's contract standards are as high as Soto's.
Atkins and the Blue Jays front office reportedly don't want to trade Guerrero Jr., and if they believe they can sign him long term, that is the right decision. Perhaps investing in free agents not named Soto this winter will prove to Guerrero Jr. that he can win a World Series in Toronto after all.
But right now, that's a pretty tough sell.