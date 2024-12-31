MLB Rumors: Boston backs Devers, Yankees' Sasaki selling point, Clayton Kershaw update
- Dodgers expect Clayton Kershaw back in loaded rotation for 2025
- Yankees can leverage extensive history in Roki Sasaki pitch
- Red Sox plan on moving Rafael Devers
The MLB Hot Stove continues to sizzle, even as the available stars begin to dwindle. Corbin Burnes' shocking decision to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week was a nice reminder of how unpredictable the MLB offseason can be. Juan Soto to the Mets was expected. Max Fried to the Yankees shocked nobody. Burnes in Arizona, however, came out of left field.
There are still several impactful free agents circling the market, with Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Roki Sasaki drawing the majority of headlines. We also continue to hear trade buzz around names like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease, so there's no point in checking out now. The offseason roller coaster keeps on chugging.
Let's dive into the latest round of MLB rumors as the new year approaches.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB Rumors: Dodgers expect Clayton Kershaw back in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers weren't satisfied with an offensive buzzsaw and the 2024 World Series crown. In the wee days of free agency, LA hammered out a $182 million contract with two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, reinforcing what now projects as one of the strongest rotations in baseball.
When healthy, the Dodgers already have a four-man gauntlet of Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Former All-Star Tony Gonsolin is set to reenter the fray next season, while former top prospect Bobby Miller continues to percolate in the farm system.
The Dodgers aren't done adding, though, as LA is "still expecting Clayton Kershaw back," per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Factor in the Dodgers' continued pursuit of Roki Sasaki, and we could see LA trotting out a seven-man rotation when all is said and done.
Kershaw finally fell under Father Time's spell in 2024, relegated to seven starts and a 4.50 ERA due to injury. Still, when he's right, the 36-year-old can provide excellent value for a back-of-rotation weapon. The Dodgers are swimming in luxuries at this point, and Kershaw's return would be the cherry on top of baseball's most loaded sundae.
MLB Rumors: Yankees 'long history of winning' could be edge in Roki Sasaki sweepstakes
The New York Yankees are among the teams gifted a meeting with top free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old is not yet eligible for a standard MLB contract, so he will be signed as a prospect with international bonus pool money, limiting his annual salary to roughly $7 million out of the gate.
That works against the Yankees, frankly, as New York's greatest weapon is most free agent pursuits is financial wherewithal. That said, there is an ace in the Yankees' back pocket, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He expects the Yankees to sell their "long history of winning."
We just saw the Yankees in the World Series and there isn't a more historically significant franchise in baseball, so it's a strong pitch. New York lost Juan Soto, but bolstered its pitching staff with Max Fried and Devin Williams. Sasaki would join a talented roster with a chance to win at the highest level from day one.
That said, the Dodgers remain favorites in the Sasaki race, per Heyman. The Padres are running second due to Sasaki's long-established relationship with Yu Darvish.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox get behind Rafael Devers as starting 3B
The Boston Red Sox spent their offseason chasing after Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried, but coming up short on all fronts. Still, with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and a healthy Lucas Giolito now in the mix, Boston has improved its standing in a cutthroat AL East.
That said, the lack of upgrades on the offensive end are a bit concerning. Boston's best right-handed bat, Tyler O'Neill, signed with a division rival in Baltimore. Soto was painfully close to picking Boston from the looks of it, but New York's spending power ultimately won out. Now the Red Sox are left scrambling for answers in the lineup.
One internal tweak that has been rumored for a while is switching Rafael Devers from third base to first base. Devers, under contract through 2033, is a singular offensive talent, but he's one of the worst hot corner defenders in MLB. He has led the American League in errors at third base every season since 2018.
Boston held internal discussions about swapping Devers' position this winter, per MassLive, but it would appear that the front office has settled on a decision.
"Raffy is our third baseman," GM Craig Breslow told reporters.
This pours cold water in the Alex Bregman-Red Sox hype, and it's also a ringing endorsement from Boston's front office. The Red Sox clearly believe in the 28-year-old's ability to improve on the defensive end. Plus, there's simply more value in a superstar at third base compared to first base. There is still time for Boston to change course, but expect Devers back at the hot corner in 2025.