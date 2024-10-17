3 free agents Atlanta Braves could sign to be 2025's Reynaldo Lopez
The Atlanta Braves have to address their starting rotation this offseason. Max Fried is out and there’s enough options to replenish his production if the Braves are willing to spend a little bit. But finding someone like Renaldo Lopez, well, that might be a bit of a task.
Lopez was signed early in free agency by the Braves and he became a welcomed addition to the rotation this season. He posted an 8-5 record with 148 strikeouts and a 1.99 ERA. He’ll be key in the Braves pursuit to extend next season’s playoff appearance.
Finding someone either as a pitcher or even a hitter to be an instant impact like that will be no easy task. But the Braves have no choice after an early winter in Atlanta this season. Here’s who the Braves could bring in this offseason who could have just as much of an impact as Reynaldo Lopez.
3. SP Jack Flaherty
This is a decent free agent class for pitchers with Fried and Corbin Burnes headlining the starting arms. But one pitcher that could be a good addition to the Braves is Jack Flaherty. This past season, after being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers from Detroit, Flaherty went 6-2 in 10 starts with 61 strikeouts.
With Clayton Kershaw dealing with injuries all season and injury keeping Shohei Ohtani from flexing his two-way stardom in his first season in Los Angeles, Flaherty was a great addition and is proven. The Braves have to go after one of the top arms in free agency and Flaherty is a good option.
2. SS Paul DeJong
Paul DeJong may not be a long-term answer, but he could be an answer for the Braves’ lack of offensive production from the shortstops this season. DeJong would be a fairly cheap option with an upside that could provide an offensive spark.
DeJong hit a notch above Orlando Arcia last season with a .228 batting average compared to Arcia’s .218. It’s not the sexiest addition, but it could be a cheap alternative to get some offensive production.
1. UTIL Kiké Hernandez
Kiké Hernandez might be entering the twilight years of his career but if this postseason has shown anything, it’s that he’s still good enough to provide offensive production, which the Braves need imminently.
This season with the Dodgers, Hernandez hit for .227 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. The good thing is he can play in the outfield as well as middle infield. So if the Braves have health issues with Ronald Acuna Jr. again, he could be a serviceable replacement while also being able to fill in for any other injuries or shortcomings as well with his versatility.