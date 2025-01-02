MLB Rumors: Braves-Cardinals trade, Bregman surprise teams, Orioles-Scherzer?
- The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals could connect on a trade under one condition
- The Blue Jays and Tigers aren't the only teams in on Alex Bregman.
- The Baltimore Orioles are a match for Max Scherzer, if they wish.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman, Cardinals, Braves, Orioles and more
As we enter the New Year, the MLB hot stove remains at a low simmer. The likes of Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Willy Adames, Blake Snell and more have all signed. Garrett Crochet was traded to the Boston Red Sox, the Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker and Jesus Luzardo is a Phillie – that is my brief recap.
Alex Bregman is likely the next shoe to drop, and while the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Tigers are favored to land the former Houston Astros star, they are not alone. Bregman plays a premium position and just won another gold glove. While he's seen a slight downturn at the plate as compared to his younger years, Bregman remains an All-Star caliber player for a reason.
The St. Louis Cardinals, meanwhile, plan on trading Nolan Arenado as soon as they can, but his no-trade clause and contract have been holdups in any potential move. If St. Louis cannot clear payroll via an Arenado trade, they'll have to do so by other means.
One team that hasn't been active this winter is the Baltimore Orioles, which lost Corbin Burnes and (likely) will watch Anthony Santander walk. Could a move for a veteran Cy Young winner be in the cards?
The Baltimore Orioles will only spend so much on starting pitching
The Orioles need to replace Corbin Burnes in their rotation, and they are running out of options on the free-agent market. Burnes is a one-of-a-kind ace, and none of the remaining starting pitchers will truly fill that void. Still, there is some hope in Baltimore that Mike Elias will make up some ground in a by-committee approach.
The O's are interested in Jack Flaherty – this much we do know. Unfortunately, Flaherty's price tag doesn't necessarily match his talent level, as he's coming off an incredible contract year with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Flaherty will receive the bag, and Elias could be forced into taking such a risk.
Another plausible option could be Max Scherzer, who is a free agent this winter. Scherzer only made nine starts this past season due to injury, but still had an ERA under four, proving that even at this stage of his career he's a capable middle-of-the-rotation starter.
Several surprise teams could emerge in Alex Bregman chase
Alex Bregman is the crown jewel remaining in MLB free agency. Once Bregman signs, expect contenders to move on to their Plans B and C. Bregman took a step back offensively last season, with an OPS of just .768, which is 80 points below his career average. Still, Bregman offers some pop, as he hit 26 home runs. Most importantly, he flashed the leather at third base, winning a gold glove.
Bregman has stated he's open to switching positions for the right team, and he could play first base or second base. This should only increase his suitors, which to this point are the Tigers, Blue Jays and Red Sox. MLB Insider Jon Heyman dropped a couple of mystery destinations on his recent Bleacher Report appearance, though, including the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.
On the surface, both of these destinations should be considered longshots. The Cubs don't want to spend that kind of money with Kyle Tucker's extension on the horizon, and the Diamondbacks just backed up a brinks truck for Corbin Burnes. Still, it should come as no surprise that Scott Boras is using to market to raise Bregman's overall value.
Is a Braves-Cardinals trade on the horizon?
The Cardinals tried and failed to trade Nolan Arenado to the Houston Astros. That door is closed thanks to Arenado's no-trade clause. John Mozeliak has also failed to get interested teams to take on enough of Arenado's contract, meaning there remains a chance he starts the 2025 season on the Cardinals roster.
If that's the case, St. Louis will have to shed payroll elsewhere, potentially by dealing a starting pitcher, as Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported via The Athletic:
"If the Cardinals are unable to find a trade partner, or remain unwilling to eat more of Arenado’s salary, they are prepared to pivot to trading away some of their starting pitchers. This is not the route they prefer, as St. Louis would like to hold on to Erick Fedde until at least the trade deadline. Still, the Cardinals will continue to monitor interest levels on both Fedde and Steven Matz, two pitchers on expiring deals."
This report piqued the interest of Braves insider David O'Brien, who posted the following on X:
The Braves need starting pitching, especially after losing Max Fried in free agency and potentially Charlie Morton as well. A middle-of-the-rotation starter like Fedde or Matz could do wonders for Atlanta.