MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on Brewers, Dodgers, Padres and more from GM meetings
The annual GM meetings are typically when the offseason starts, as executives and agents meet to discuss the state of free agency and the winter ahead.
While deals are rarely made this early in the offseason, any groundwork made in November can pay off in December and beyond. Agents know this. Executives know this. Players know this. That's what made this week's buzz around San Antonio all the more interesting.
The rest of baseball chases the Dodgers and their ever-expanding payroll, but Los Angeles doesn't plan on relinquishing MLB's crown just yet.
The Dodgers have big plans
The Los Angeles Dodgers main priorities this offseason are in the outfield and their rotation, a source tells me. While Juan Soto would be at the top of any team's wish list, it's far from a guarantee LA can match his price tag. With the Dodgers likely to move Mookie Betts back to the infield this winter (per reports), they have a hole in a corner outfield spot.
Starting pitcher remains an obvious need for this Dodgers team. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was a solid signing in 2023. Tyler Glasnow has ace material when he's healthy. Shohei Ohtani's return to the rotation is no guarantee after shoulder surgery. However, considering the Dodgers assets, expect them to add at least one significant arm this winter.
Milwaukee Brewers winter strategy and more on Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the mix for Willy Adames, but signing him to a long-term deal is a long shot. Adames has been connected to the Dodgers, Braves and more, but despite his recent comments, a return to Milwaukee is unlikely.
Adames enjoyed his time with the Brewers, and was an essential piece of this season's NL Central-winning team. At the same time, he likely priced himself out of Milwaukee.
What are the Brewers plans for Devin Williams?
Beyond Adames, Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams is at the forefront of their offseason storylines. Williams has one year left on his contract, which puts Brewers GM Matt Arnold in an all-too-familiar spot. Milwaukee traded Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes with between 1-2 years remaining on their deals.
Williams value will only decrease from here. As much as the Brewers view him as a bullpen asset, he's also quite valuable to fellow contenders, and can help Milwaukee retool on the fly.
Padres keep the door open to possible reunions
The San Diego Padres fell short of their ultimate goal this season, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in painful fashion in the Division Series. Much of that can be blamed on a lineup that failed to deliver over the final two games. AJ Preller is left picking up the pieces from a disappointing season, but where should San Diego go from here?
First, they must address the futures of Jurickson Profar and Ha-seong Kim. Both are unrestricted free agents. Profar was beloved in Los Angeles, and had an OPS of .839. His market value, per spotrac, is nearly $13 million per year. Kim's offensive production dipped a bit in 2024, but he remains one of the more flexible middle infielders in the sport, and would be an upgrade for some contenders at both shortstop and second base.
There is an expanding market for both, especially as the top free agents come off the board, but San Diego is interested in a reunion if they can afford it.