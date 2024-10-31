Sounds the alarms: Corbin Burnes sent Orioles fans into a spiral after World Series
By Mark Powell
Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been crowned World Series champions, all 29 other MLB teams must play catch-up. That's especially tough to do given the Dodgers have a ton of money and a brilliant front office at their disposal.
The Baltimore Orioles are one of those teams. While Baltimore has cried small market for decades thanks to a lack of investment from the Angelos' family, they are under new ownership these days. Perhaps that could mean an added investment in the on-field product. For that to occur, however, the likes of Corbin Burnes – a free agent starting literally today – must want to play for the Orioles.
Mike Elias' recruiting pitch isn't off to a flying start. As the Dodgers won their first World Series since 2020, Burnes gave satisfactory reviews on his little-used Twitter account.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers sign Corbin Burnes?
The Dodgers, which seemingly have enough money to afford any free agent they desire, could theoretically sign Burnes thanks to the capital saved in the Shohei Ohtani deal just last year. That deferred money can go a long way.
Burnes finished the season 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, one of his best years to date. He pitched just one game in the playoffs, starting Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Kansas City Royals. Burnes went eight innings, gave up just five hits and one earned run, but the Orioles lost thanks to that one mistake. That's hardly on Burnes.
Burnes was born in Bakersfield, California, and those local ties run deep in the Dodgers favor. If Los Angeles has a weakness, it is their starting rotation, which despite the star power does have a lot of injury-prone players. Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are both prone to miss time in any regular season. Walker Buehler just recovered from Tommy John in May. Jack Flaherty could very well leave in free agency.
Essentially, Andrew Friedman still has work to do, which is what's so lovely about the MLB offseason. The World Series just ended, and we're already back to work. A call to Burnes representation would be a good place to start.