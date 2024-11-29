MLB Rumors: Surprise Cubs catcher target, another Alex Bregman suitor, Mets pitching
- The Cubs found another catching target in Ty France.
- Alex Bregman has a new suitor, and that's not good for the Astros.
- The Mets could lose another pitcher in Luis Severino.
As the MLB offseason heats up, teams are making bold moves and exploring unexpected targets to reshape their rosters for the 2025 season. The market is buzzing with rumors as contenders and rebuilders look to position themselves for the upcoming season.
Players like Juan Soto and Alex Bregman are at the center of free-agent talks, while teams are also eyeing important trades to fill gaps. With so many moves in play, the next few weeks could significantly impact the league.
MLB Rumors: Ty France willing to take on catcher position
The Reds removed Ty France from their 40-man roster at the start of the offseason, making him a free agent and opening the door for potential opportunities with other teams.
The 30-year-old former Mariners player, who has primarily played first base throughout his career, is now open to exploring catching opportunities. Despite his established role initially, he is willing to take on a new challenge and demonstrate his versatility as he evaluates interest from various teams this offseason.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, more than ten teams are reportedly interested in free agent France, who has already received at least one guaranteed offer. Feinsand adds that while France is primarily known as a first baseman, he has also played second and third base. France is now open to switching to playing behind the plate, a position he briefly filled early in his career with the Padres. How many teams will consider him a viable option to play behind the plate remains uncertain.
France has never appeared as a catcher in either MLB or minor league games. Still, he has experience behind the plate as he took reps at the team's alternate training site during the 2020 season when the minor league schedule was suspended. He was seen as a backup catcher for both San Diego and Seattle, but neither team ever had to use him in that role.
Given his lack of game experience as a catcher, France would likely be considered a third-string option or an emergency backup. Taking on the catching role would require significant adjustment to handle pitch receiving and other responsibilities. However, expressing interest in the position could open the door to an opportunity if a team is willing to give him a chance.
While he has played some time at second and third base, France’s lack of agility prevents him from being a regular option at either position. His biggest concern, however, lies in his overall defensive value.
In 2024, France primarily played first base, but his defensive performance was underwhelming. According to Defensive Runs Saved, he was credited with allowing seven more runs than an average first baseman would, while Statcast’s metrics indicated he was roughly nine runs worse than the league’s standard for the position. These figures underline his defensive challenges throughout the season.
France made up for his limited defense with solid hitting. From the 2020 trade that sent him to Seattle through the end of the 2022 season, he posted a solid .284 batting average, a .354 on-base percentage, and a .441 slugging percentage.
France’s offensive numbers struggled in 2023, with a batting average of just .250, an on-base percentage of .337, and a slugging percentage of .366. His struggles continued in 2024, starting with a .223 batting average, a .312 on-base percentage, and a .350 slugging before the Mariners let him go. After joining the Reds, his performance didn’t improve, as he posted a .251 batting average, a .292 on-base percentage, and a .391 slugging in 52 games. These numbers highlight a clear drop in his overall offensive production.
France’s 2024 performance was rated below replacement level by both FanGraphs and Baseball Reference. As a result, Cincinnati decided not to offer him a contract for the upcoming season, which could have been worth over $8 million. While it seemed possible that France might only receive minor league offers, Feinsand’s report suggests at least one team is ready to offer him a spot on the Opening Day roster. This opportunity would likely come with a modest base salary and incentives tied to his playing time, such as games played or plate appearances.
Given the Cubs needs at the position, they shouldn't view France as a starting-caliber catcher. However, he'd still be a valuable addition.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays keeping an eye on Alex Bregman
The Blue Jays are making a solid push for Soto, but they’re keeping other options on the table. Among those options is Bregman, as the team has reportedly shown interest in the Astros star. While much of the attention has been on their pursuit of Soto, Bregman’s name has quietly emerged as another potential addition to Toronto’s lineup this offseason.
At 31 years old, Bregman is considered one of the top free agents this offseason. Throughout his career, he’s posted a .272 average, .366 on-base percentage, and .483 slugging percentage, which equates to a 135 wRC+, showing he’s been 35 percent more productive than the average hitter. He’s maintained a low strikeout rate for the last six seasons, staying under 13.6 percent each year, which is about half of the league’s typical rate. Although his walk rate dropped slightly in 2024, it has generally been above league average for most of his career.
Bregman is highly regarded for his defensive skills at third base, but he’s also open to playing second base if a team has a greater need there. His teammates frequently praise his leadership and presence in the clubhouse. At the beginning of the offseason, MLBTR projected that Bregman could land a seven-year contract worth $182 million. While the Astros are eager to bring him back, he’s also attracted interest from teams like the Tigers, Red Sox, Phillies, and the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays have some uncertainty at both third and second base going into the offseason. Ernie Clement played most of 2024 at third base and had a decent season. His batting average was .263, with a .284 on-base percentage and a .408 slugging percentage, slightly below average. However, he was strong defensively, earning good marks at third base, shortstop, second base, and even left field in a few games. He stole 12 bases in the season.
Clement’s performance in 2024 earned him 2.2 wins above replacement, as noted by FanGraphs. Although he is still on the roster, he wouldn’t prevent the team from pursuing a player like Bregman. If Bregman were to take over as the starting third baseman, Clement could shift into a utility role, where he could still make regular contributions in various positions.
The Blue Jays have a few players on their roster who can play either third or second base, like Addison Barger, Orelvis Martínez, Will Wagner, and Leo Jiménez. However, none of these players have much major league experience, with each having fewer than 70 games at the major league level. Given the team’s need to bounce back after a tough 2024 season, targeting a reliable player like Bregman would make more sense instead of relying on untested players to improve.
MLB Rumors: Mets could lose starting pitcher Luis Severino to the Blue Jays
The Blue Jays’ interest in Severino is part of their broader search for starting pitchers, which includes Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell—though Snell is no longer an option after agreeing to terms with the Dodgers. Once considered a potential pitcher for the Yankees, Severino dealt with injuries from 2019 to 2021, which kept him off the mound for much of that time. He returned in 2022 and 2023, but his performance didn’t fully meet expectations.
In 2023, Severino had a strong season with the Mets, making 32 starts and throwing 182 innings, his highest total since 2018. His ERA was 3.91 earned runs per nine innings, showing a substantial performance overall. He posted a strikeout rate of 21.2 percent and a walk rate of 7.9 percent, both near league averages. Severino induced ground balls 46 percent of the time, a solid rate for a starting pitcher.
While Severino might not generate the same level of buzz as Fried or Burnes, he comes at a more reasonable price. MLBTR has forecasted Burnes to land a $200 million contract, with Fried following closely at $156 million. Severino is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $51 million.
According to RosterResource, the Blue Jays are expected to have a payroll of approximately $189 million for the upcoming season. The team’s president, Mark Shapiro, indicates it will likely resemble their 2024 payroll. Last year, Cot’s Baseball Contracts recorded their Opening Day payroll at $225 million, which left the team with roughly $35 million in available funds for potential roster moves.
Bringing in one of these high-profile free agents could fit within that range, but Soto would present a unique situation. His contract’s average annual value will likely exceed that amount. Still, according to Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays are prepared to make an exception for Soto, willing to extend their budget more than they typically would.
Soto, Bregman, Severino, Fried, Burnes, Santander, and Adames rejected qualifying offers, meaning the Blue Jays must consider the penalties for signing them. It appears the Jays stayed under the competitive balance tax in 2024 after making some trades, though this hasn't been confirmed. If they did, signing one of these players would cost them their second-best draft pick and $500K in international bonus money.