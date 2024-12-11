3 big moves Jed Hoyer has to make after the Cubs missed out on Garrett Crochet
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox landed White Sox ace Garrett Crochet for a haul, which included two top-100 prospects per MLB Pipeline and four top-15 prospects in the Red Sox system. Boston had little choice but to give into Chris Getz's demands given Blake Snell and Max Fried were off the market.
Crochet comes with some risk. He's had Tommy John surgery, and just ended his first season as a starting pitcher. Previously he pitched out of the White Sox bullpen. Little did they know they had one of the best trade assets in baseball.
Crochet will rightly lead the Red Sox rotation – he is an ace, there is no doubt about it. Boston was not the only team in on Crochet, either, as the Chicago Cubs reportedly considered a crosstown trade with the White Sox. That never came to fruition, and it's not all that surprising. Jed Hoyer wasn't nearly as desperate and the Cubs farm system doesn't match up as well as the Red Sox did. That being said, Chicago does need to make a splash this winter, even if that doesn't occur this week.
Hoyer should be on the phone early and often in Dallas.
3. Either trade Cody Bellinger or don't
I am flirting with the line of a 'move' here, but the Cubs aren't averse to trading Cody Bellinger. Belli under-performed in 2024, and because of that he opted into the next year on his deal. The Cubs are willing to trade Bellinger because of that deal, which now looks like it favors their outfielder. Personally, I would not trade Bellinger just yet. He's only signed through 2026, at the very worst, and is a former MVP who played well in his first season in Chicago.
Still, the Cubs want to shed payroll so they can spend it elsewhere. I get it, sort of, outside of the fact that the Ricketts family made money hand over first last season, as they do most years. Wrigley Field is a beloved ballpark, and tickets are not cheap. The Cubs are one of the most beloved brands in baseball. Why are they dry-heaving over a couple million dollars? Your guess is as good as mine.
Once the Cubs decide on Bellinger's future, they can move quickly to secure a replacement and more. The biggest issue Hoyer has right now is he doesn't know how much he can spend.
2. Cubs need to sign Roki Sasaki
Roki Sasaki would fit perfectly in Chicago. Much like Shota Imanaga last winter, the Cubs have a surprising presence in Japan, which could get them in the door for the 23-year-old Sasaki. The issue with Sasaki, however, is that he's affordable, which means his market will have no limits.
Sasaki will enter MLB has a big-league-ready pitching prospect. If he performs well in spring training, he'll have a guaranteed spot in any rotation. The Cubs have Shota and more to recruit Sasaki to the Cubs, but they are not alone. the Dodgers and Padres are the presumed favorites as of this writing, and for good reason.
The Dodgers have the most prominent MLB presence in Japan, especially after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto just last winter. Winning the World Series didn't hurt, either. The Padres have Yu Darvish to lean on, and a smaller market where a player like Sasaki would shine a bit more. Darvish is Sasaki's idol, and the pair are good friends off the field.
Still, the Cubs should make Sasaki a priority, and do whatever it takes to sign him.
1. Cubs can trade for Kyle Tucker
The most obvious response for the Cubs and Jed Hoyer is to trade for Kyle Tucker, a player they have already been connected to. Tucker is an elite offensive player, and had a WAR over four in just under 80 games last season. He has made three straight All-Star games, and is just 27 years old. For some reason beyond my comprehension, he is available! The Cubs ought to pounce while they have the cnace.
Again, Chicago is not alone in their interest in Tucker. The Yankees and Phillies, among others, reportedly have called Houston about their star outfielder. Tucker will be a free agent after the season, which is why the Astros are even considering dealing him. Dana Brown and Jim Crane have been scared straight by the Juan Soto contract.
The buzz around the Cubs is that they would trade Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes and prospects for Tucker. The Astros are especially interested in Paredes, who they coveted at the trade deadline. Chicago would also have to part with top prospect, which while painful, they can afford to do. Hoyer has a deep farm system to work with.