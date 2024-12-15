Desperate Yankees fans turn innocent Alex Bregman holiday post into free-agency 'hint'
With Gleyber Torres hitting free agency (and Brian Cashman all but helping him pack), the New York Yankees came into the offseason needing to add at least one infielder. That need became even more apparent when the team included one of its top infield prospects, Caleb Durbin, in the trade for star closer Devin Williams over the weekend.
The top infielder on the market right now, by far, is former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Houston has been trying to re-sign one of its faces of the franchise all offseason, but it appears that team and player remain stubbornly far apart. And with the Astros acquiring a potential Bregman replacement in Isaac Paredes as part of the return for Kyle Tucker, speculation has ramped up that Bregman could be headed elsewhere next season.
One of the richest teams in baseball has an obvious need. One of the best free agents on the market seems very, very available. So it's only natural that reports linking Bregman and the Yankees have increased in recent days, as Cashman looks to spread around that Juan Soto-sized bag of cash to try and get New York back to the World Series. But because these are Yankees fans we're talking about, it didn't take long for that speculation to get very, very weird.
Yankees fans go crazy over totally innocuous Alex Bregman holiday post
After the Williams trade, Yankees fans are eager for their team's next move — and it really seems like that move might be Bregman, especially with the Chicago Cubs playing chicken with Cody Bellinger. Their latest attempt at reading the tea leaves, however, is just sad. On Sunday morning, a corner of the Yankees internet was abuzz with speculation that a Bregman signing was imminent. Their proof? The two-time All-Star posted a holiday photo of his family to Instagram ... soundtracked to a song by "New York Jazz Trio". Yes, really.
Is it much, much more likely that Bregman or a member of his family simply punched a couple of keywords into Spotify and selected the first thing that came up? Of course. But don't try telling that to Yankees fans, who are never more than two seconds away from linking any player their heart desires to the Bronx. Bregman might well end up with the Yankees, but we promise that he's not about to send signals via Instagram stories involving his wife and child.