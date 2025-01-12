MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet extension, Yankees create more buzz, Casas on trade talk
- Garrett Crochet eyes extension with Red Sox
- Yankees willing to make sacrifices to move Marcus Stroman
- Triston Casas discusses the chances he is traded.
By Austin Owens
Although it may seem like we are a long way out from Major League Baseball returning, it is crunch time for front offices around the league. Within the next month or so, teams will start to make their final offseason moves to prepare for the 2025 season.
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have been the center of attention this offseason by making big splashes in the free agent and trade markets. However, it appears neither team is done making moves. Let's take a look at some rumors floating around that could impact these two teams in the near future.
MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet, Red Sox eye extension
One of the biggest acquisitions for the Boston Red Sox this winter was landing left-handed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet in a deal with the Chicago White Sox. Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA last season but his explosive fastball helped him fan 209 batters in just 146 innings of work. The Red Sox believe that Crochet can be a difference maker in their rotation alongside other newcomer Walker Buehler.
With the potential that Crochet possesses and being just 25 years of age, the Red Sox are already looking to lock him up for the forseeable future and Crochet is ready to make that commitment. According to Crochet, there have been several discussions between the Red Sox front office and his agent looking to get on the same page.
Crochet also stated that staying in Boston long-term would be 'awesome'. Look for the young southpaw to get a contract extension before he takes the mound in 2025.
MLB Rumors: Yankees create more buzz around Marcus Stroman
The New York Yankees now have arguably the best starting rotation in the AL. Aaron Boone has the luxury of having Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and now All-Star Max Fried on the mound every game. This leaves Marcus Stroman as the odd man out.
With the Yankees looking to improve in other areas and Stroman set to earn a total of $18.3 million in 2025, Brian Cashman is now willing to take on some of Stroman's salary next season just to create more room on the Yankees roster.
The end goal for the Yankees is to add another infielder, even if it is not "a particularly high-priced one." Of course if the Yankees offer to take on a chunk of Stroman's salary in 2025, they will not be able to afford a big name infielder given they also signed Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger this offseason.
Stroman is coming off a season where he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA, which is far from his best. At nearly 34 years of age and coming of a mediocre season, not many teams are viewing Stroman as a solution to their rotation problems.
However, if the Yankees agree to take on a chunk of his salary in 2025, Stroman would be a nice addition to plug in at the back of someone's rotation for depth and experience. If this is true, do not be surprised if multiple teams reach out to Cashman regarding Stroman in the coming weeks.
MLB Rumors: Triston Casas on Red Sox trade talk
Two of baseball's biggest names at the third base position are searching for a new home in 2025. Alex Bregman is still an unsigned free agent and the St. Louis Cardinals have yet to find a deal involving Nolan Arenado. These two do have something in common this offseason, they have both been linked to the Boston Red Sox.
If either one of these two players landed with Boston, it is likely that one of Alex Cora's current corner infielders would have to go. Rafael Devers is not going anywhere so that would leave 25-year-old Triston Casas.
Casas has been informed by the Red Sox organization that there is no truth to rumors regarding him being dealt but also seems to acknowledge that there is a business aspect of baseball that is out of his control.
Casas wants to stay in Boston saying, "It would be great to play here as long as possible." He went on to say "but if it's elsewhere, I just feel like March 28th, no matter where it's at, I'm going to be playing major league games."
Arenado has expressed his willingness to move to first base if that makes him more marketable. If the Red Sox are willing to risk their future to win right now, it could actually make sense for Casas to go to St. Louis for Arenado.