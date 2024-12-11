Garrett Crochet isn't the only elite pitcher Craig Breslow wants to land this winter
The Boston Red Sox sent shockwaves around the league on the final day of the 2024 Winter Meetings, rebounding from a disappointing start to their offseason by landing Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster deal. After years of frustrating passivity, both from ownership and the front office, it's nice to see Boston finally back up all its big talk about being ready to build a contender again.
And if the Crochet deal didn't provide enough evidence already, it sure sounds like Breslow is ready to offer fans some more. While Boston gave up plenty on Wednesday, including top catcher prospect Kyle Teel and Minor League outfielder Braden Montgomery, the Red Sox still have as many trade chips as just about anyone in the Majors. The farm system remains loaded, with top-end names like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, while young Major League pieces like outfielder Wilyer Abreu and first baseman Triston Casas. Breslo has the goods to keep on adding, and he seems hell-bent on doing just that.
Red Sox targeting starting pitching in trade talks with Mariners
Even with Crochet now in tow, you could make a compelling argument that the Red Sox shouldn't be done adding to the rotation. Tanner Houck was brilliant in 2024, but is relatively unproven as a starter with a full workload; Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford have shown plenty of flashes, but have struggled for consistency; and Lucas Giolito is coming off of major elbow surgery. Add in the questions around Crochet's health and durability, and you have yourself plenty of question marks for a team that wants to win a World Series in 2025.
So it stands to reason that Boston remains in the market for a starting pitcher. And while they could back up a Brinks truck for Corbin Burnes, they could also dip back into that war chest of trade assets and find another frontline starter for cheap(er). Right now, it sounds like Breslow is leaning toward the latter: According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Boston has engaged in trade talks with the Seattle Mariners for one of that team's many movable pitchers.
A Boston-Seattle connection has been talked about all offseason long; the Red Sox have lots of young, cost-controlled bats, while the Mariners have more starters than they have rotation spots for. This would seem like a match made in heaven ... if they can agree on terms. Given his age and the three years and nearly $70 million still remaining on his contract, righty Luis Castillo would seem to be the guy the Mariners would be most likely to part with. But Alex Speier of the Boston Globe appeared to pour cold water on that on Wednesday, shooting down the idea of a Castillo-for-Casas swap.
Of course, just because that's a no doesn't mean that any trade between the two teams is dead. Boston could offer some combination of Abreu, Masataka Yoshida and prospects, depending on what Seattle values. Or maybe the Mariners simply value Castillo and are looking to move a different pitcher, like young righty Bryan Woo. Either way, a deal makes too much sense not to happen, and there's too much smoke for there not to be fire.