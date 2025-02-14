MLB Insider: How the Chicago Cubs can pivot after missing on Alex Bregman
The Chicago Cubs were aggressive in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and at various points of the offseason, some insiders believed that they were in the drivers seat to sign the star infielder.
But Bregman ultimately signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox that included significant deferrals. Other offers that Bregman received, according to sources and reports: a six-year, $171.5 million offer from the Detroit Tigers and a four-year, $115ish million offer from the Cubs.
It’s difficult to sign a player when you are lacking in years and dollars, but the Cubs’ actions insisted that they wanted Bregman even as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is dealing with financial constraints this winter. Hoyer had many emails and texts with team owner Tom Ricketts about money available for Bregman, he told reporters, but the team will not defer money any longer on contract offers despite success in doing so with Jon Lester and Jason Heyward.
In a day and age when deferring money in contracts is beneficial to teams, and decreases the present-day value of deals, it’s a baffling strategy from Ricketts. But it’s the reality that Hoyer and the Cubs’ front office currently deals with.
So with Bregman off the board, how do the Cubs pivot?
There’s one possibility.
Cubs pivot from Alex Bregman should be Justin Turner
Free-agent infielder Justin Turner has been a player of interest to the Cubs, as first reported by The Athletic, and were considering the longtime infielder in case Bregman signed elsewhere.
With Bregman now in Boston, the fit for Turner with the Cubs is even more clear. Turner, 40, is one of the most accomplished right-handed hitters of the last decade. He is not the same player he once was, but he’s postseason-proven (he’s played in 19 postseason rounds with the Dodgers) and can play first and third bases, as well as fill in at designated hitter.
Unlike Bregman, Turner should not lead to “many and many” conversations between Hoyer and Ricketts. He will not break the bank in free agency and is a player who will sign a one-year contract. And with the oblique injury to top prospect Matt Shaw, who many have penciled into the Cubs’ starting third base job on Opening Day, the need for Turner becomes even more obvious.
In 139 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners last season, Turner hit .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI. His wife, Kourtney, is from Indiana and The Athletic mentioned that the two are intrigued by the idea of playing with the Cubs.
And that possibility just became much more realistic with Bregman headed to Boston.