MLB Rumors: Jack Flaherty reunion, Cardinals-Arenado trade fail, Cubs move looming?
- Could Jack Flaherty pursue a reunion with the Baltimore Orioles?
- The St. Louis Cardinals are failing in their attempt to trade Nolan Arenado.
- The Chicago Cubs could have a big move coming.
By Mark Powell
The MLB offseason remains in full swing as we enter the new year. While the likes of Juan Soto, Max Fried, Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes have all signed, the rest of the free-agent market is up for grabs. Jack Flaherty, a backup plan for several pitcher-needy teams, could sign soon. Alex Bregman is expected to be the next big name off the board one of these days. And Scott Boras is as busy as ever.
The truth is the MLB offseason never really ends, at least not until spring training. That gives pundits like myself plenty to write about during the winter months, but it also keeps contending fanbases engaged.
With that being said, the Orioles, Cardinals and Cubs have been especially active of late, with major moves expected in the coming week. Here's what we know.
The Cubs are cooking something, we're just not sure what
The Chicago Cubs traded for Jed Hoyer earlier this winter and parted ways with Cody Bellinger as a result. Hoyer is in win-now mode, as fans have grown restless. Chicago didn't reach the playoffs this past season despite paying Craig Counsell a record amount of money to manage the team. It's time they provide Counsell with the right pieces to make the most out of this Cubs roster.
Tucker was an excellent start, but the Cubs are far from done. Chicago has reportedly shown interest in Josh Rojas, who can play multiple positions on the infield and was a plus-defender. Rojas finished with nearly 2 WAR thanks mainly to his contributions defensively. While only a middling bat, Rojas is the kind of player who can thrive on a Counsell-managed team. If the Cubs were to sign him, it could also free up room to trade another middling infielder, like Nico Hoerner, for example.
Also on the trade market, Luis Castillo would be an ideal fit with the Cubs, which have already been linked to him. The more assets the Cubs can acquire, the easier such a trade would become, as the Mariners are sure to demand a hefty return.
Cardinals failure to trade Nolan Arenado could have consequences
The St. Louis Cardinals tried and failed to trade Nolan Arenado to the Houston Astros earlier this winter. Arenado would not wave his no-trade clause for Houston, which promptly moved on and signed Christian Walker to fill their first base void. That option is off the table.
Reports indicated the Yankees had interest in Arenado, as well, but those talks fell through thanks to money. The Cardinals wanted the Yankees to take on the majority of Arenado's contract, and Brian Cashman was having none of that, per The Athletic.
"(Although) the Yankees like Arenado, they aren't interested in taking on the majority of his contract, something that would almost certainly need to happen from the Cardinals perspective," Will Sammon and Katie Woo wrote.
The consequence of not being able to trade Arenado could mean he starts the season on the Cardinals roster, thus playing his typical third base. That would not only clog a roster spot for a younger player – and the Cardinals are trying to open up those opportunities – but it means St. Louis will have to shed payroll elsewhere.
"From a financial standpoint, we're trying to move our payroll," John Mozeliak said during December's Winter Meetings. "There are certainly other ways we can do this, but (moving Arenado) would be a big help. (The reason) is mostly financial, but it also creates runway for someone else."
St. Louis could trade one of their starting pitchers, such as Erick Fedde, and accomplish the same task – though it's far from the ideal solution.
Jack Flaherty sure sounds like the Baltimore Orioles backup plan
It was always unlikely that the Baltimore Orioles would bring back Corbin Burnes, who opted to sign closer to home with the Arizona Diamondbacks for a lump sum of $210 million over six years. The Orioles new ownership is willing to spend, but not irresponsibly, and Baltimore has one of the best farm systems in MLB. While one could argue they should take advantage of their competitive window by trading some of those prospects, they could also sign an old friend to fill a top-of-the-rotation void as well.
Enter Jack Flaherty, whose first stint in Baltimore did not go according to plan. Flaherty had a 6.75 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 2023 after he was acquired at the MLB trade deadline from the Cardinals. Those numbers forced Flaherty to sign a prove-it deal with the Detroit Tigers, where he thrived. Flaherty was dealt to his hometown Dodgers at the deadline again in 2024, and won a World Series in LA. Per Sammon and Woo, the O's have interest in a reunion:
"The Orioles are pursuing remaining free agents and trade candidates to add to their starting rotation, league sources said. They have interest in a possible reunion with Jack Flaherty, the league sources said...The Orioles recently inquired about Flaherty, among others."
Flaherty is a solid addition, but he will not win the O's a World Series alone. Their best bet is trading for one of the aces on the market, such as Luis Castillo or Dylan Cease – though they risk falling for the Burnes trap again with the latter, as Cease is a free agent after this season.