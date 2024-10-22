MLB Rumors: Juan Soto-Mets recruitment, Padres shortstop dilemma, Goldschmidt update
The World Series is set to begin this week, taking place between the two biggest markets in the league: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
It's New York versus Los Angeles. It's NL MVP vs AL MVP. It's everything MLB wanted, but it's everything that the average fan hates to see.
These two teams shine in free agency, where they go out and spend more money than the rest of the league. Speaking of free agency, the 2025 offseason is going to be as important as ever. It has all the makings of completely changing the layout of the league, with Juan Soto headlining the class of free agents.
MLB rumors: All-out Juan Soto bidding war could go in favor of the Mets
The Juan Soto sweepstakes that will take place this offseason will likely come down to the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, unless a third team steps up and is willing to cough up $600 million to bring Soto in.
MLB insider Joel Sherman has casted some doubt that Soto will remain a Yankee heading into next year, citing Mets owner Steve Cohen as the reason why.
"I do think Soto has loved being a Yankee, and, all things being equal (or close), would stay. But how close? Aaron Judge had stronger ties to the Yankees and agreed to a deal before fully exploring how far the Giants and Padres might go. I suspect this Scott Boras client will find out how far Cohen will go," Sherman wrote. "Again, think about Yamamoto at $375 million. Cohen went all-in for a pitcher, despite their higher frequency of injuries, while he also was an MLB mystery. All because he was just 25."
In the past, Hal Steinbrenner has mentioned downsizing on the overall payroll with his roster. But the team is in the World Series and they have a chance to bring back one of the best players of this generation. If there was a player to make an exception for, it would be Juan Soto.
Still, Steve Cohen will have his chance to bring Soto to the Mets. Many around the game speculate that both the Mets and the Yankees will offer Soto similar contracts in terms of overall value. But what if Cohen and the Mets manage to offer $50 million more than the Yankees?
MLB rumors: Padres could have a shortstop problem heading into 2025
There are few teams around the league that are more encompassed with trying to win than the San Diego Padres. Ultimately, they continue to come up short thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that doesn't mean they will stop paying incredible amounts of money to bring top talent to San Diego.
But they have a problem at shortstop. Their 2024 shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is set to enter free agency and there are very few options out there to acquire.
Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors recently touched on the Padres' problem at shortstop.
"The Padres find themselves in an unfamiliar position. San Diego could be on the lookout for a shortstop despite their affinity for collecting players with experience at the position. Most of those players moved off shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim will be a free agent when he declines his end of a mutual option in favor of a $2MM buyout," Franco wrote. "Kim is among the most difficult free agents to project after his season was cut short by a labrum injury that required surgery."
Of course, the idea of moving somebody like Fernando Tatis Jr. back to shortstop where he came up could make sense, but Tatis is one of the better defensive outfielders in the game at this point. He may be losing value to the team if they move him back.
It's tough to put a timetable on Kim's return from his injury, but with it looking like June or July of 2025, it's impossible to bank on him coming back and being the same player either way.
San Diego is in for quite an intriguing offseason.
MLB rumors: Paul Goldschmidt unlikely to receive qualifying offer
The St. Louis Cardinals seem like they are heading in a different direction this Winter, which could include not offering a qualifying offer to their veteran first baseman.
Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors recently broke down all the players who may or may not receive qualifying offers this Winter. Paul Goldschmidt was the top player listed under 'long-shot.'
"It’s tough to see a qualifying offer for anyone in this group. Goldschmidt is the least likely. The Cardinals are entering a retooling year and he’s coming off the worst season of his career. The former MVP hit better in the second half than he did in the first," Franco wrote. "He should land a strong one-year deal but isn’t likely to get to $21MM"
Goldschmidt will likely land in free agency, where he will be free to sign a one-year contract with another team. Teams like the Astros and Cubs could take a shot at Goldschmidt if they fail to land Pete Alonso or Christian Walker. Goldschmidt could get a contract offer in the realm of $10 million to $15 million AAV on a one or two year deal.
It likely won't be with the Cardinals though.