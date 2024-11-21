MLB Insider: Why Dodgers, Phillies entering Juan Soto sweepstakes should be taken seriously
For the first month of the offseason, the conversations surrounding Juan Soto focused on the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
And for good reason. The Yankees are motivated to retain Soto after surrendering five players to acquire the superstar outfielder last offseason. The Mets, armed with Steve Cohen’s deep pocketbooks, have made Soto their top priority. The Red Sox are motivated to spend to meaningfully upgrade the roster this offseason. The Blue Jays, after missing on Shohei Ohtani last offseason, would like another star to pair alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
But the Soto field was never going to be limited to four teams. According to reports, the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are/have met with the 26-year-old and his agent, Scott Boras, in California.
Dodgers, Phillies are serious threats for Juan Soto
The Phillies have always been a logical suitor for Soto. After all, three of his former teammates with the Washington Nationals — Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber — are all in Philadelphia. His former hitting coach, Kevin Long, is also in Philadelphia and the two are said to have a strong relationship.
But it’s team owner John Middleton and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski who make this pairing possible. Middleton is willing to spend whatever it takes to win a championship. Dombrowski loves star players. It’s rare that a player of Soto’s caliber, let alone in the prime of his career, becomes available. It always made sense that the Phillies would at least request a meeting with Soto.
The Dodgers’ inclusion is likely the biggest nightmare for the other 29 teams. They have a roster, especially offensively, that resembles an All-Star team. They have a lineup that features the likes of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and others. Pairing Soto with them, and a roster that’s coming off a World Series championship would be borderline unfair.
Even after the 2023 offseason, where the Dodgers spent over $1 billion, their entrance into the Soto sweepstakes should be taken seriously. They made infinitely more money off Ohtani than they ever imagined. They have the funds to sign any player, even Soto, though it’s uncertain how much if any, deferred money Soto would be willing to take to facilitate a deal.
It’s something to monitor, as Ohtani, Betts and Freeman all have deferred money in their contracts. Signing Soto, and not giving him any deferred money, could disrupt the locker room dynamic and it’s something that President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman and the front office has to be mindful of.
The Soto sweepstakes will likely come down to one of six teams. But the Phillies and Dodgers’ inclusion in the bidding should terrify the Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays. Their ownership and history of spending, prove they should be taken seriously.