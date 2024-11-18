MLB Power Rankings: Juan Soto's preferred destinations after first round of meetings
By Mark Powell
Juan Soto is the prize of this winter's free-agent class. There is no doubt about it. Soto was an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner in 2024. He had a 7.9 WAR and will likely end this week as a top-5 finisher for AL MVP. I often compare Soto to Ted Williams, as his ability to hit the ball to all fields is unparalleled in the modern game.
Soto is a future Hall of Famer in his prime, and arguably the best hitter in baseball when he's on. There is no one I'd rather have at the plate with the opportunity to drive in a run, as Soto will make it happen. He has always been that way, and he's proven the moment isn't too big for him, having won a World Series with the Washington Nationals back in 2018. This past October, he was a driving force for a Yankees team which won the AL pennant.
Ranking Juan Soto's potential destinations got a whole lot easier after the past week. Soto met with four teams, and while all the meetings went 'well', some teams clearly have an edge.
4. Toronto Blue Jays are unlikely to sign Juan Soto, sorry
The Blue Jays would be smart to pivot their resources away from Soto. They did their due diligence and met with Soto and Boras, thus opening up doors to other Boras clients this winter. However, just as Shohei Ohtani was never going to sign with Toronto, the Jays are being used as Soto leverage.
I love the concept of Soto pairing up with fellow Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It's just not realistic. The Blue Jays only have so much money to spend, and their front office is on the hot seat, including Ross Atkins. The Blue Jays should focus their attention on extending Guerrero Jr., and proving to him that it's in his best interest to remain in Canada. Right now, Vladdy would be smart to head to free agency next winter. That could all change, though.
3. Boston Red Sox are not a serious suitor for Juan Soto
Let's chalk this one up as a win for the Boston Red Sox. John Henry and Fenway Sports Group haven't joined the chase for a free agent like Juan Soto in quite some time. The Sox are willing to spend, and Alex Cora's comments about the meeting he theoretically couldn't speak about were positive. If Boston can impress Soto, it speaks volumes about looming pitches to other top-tier free agents.
“I can’t say I went or not,” Cora said Saturday. “Obviously, there’s a process in place. We’re trying to gather as much information as possible. This started at the GM Meetings. I’ve been traveling a lot the last six years since I got this job but it’s part of the process.”
Good for the Sox! Boston fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Soto. He's not out to ruin his brand by betraying one of the oldest franchise in all of sports here in the states.
2. New York Mets have made up a lot of ground on Juan Soto
Steve Cohen can offer Juan Soto his own skyscraper if he wants. However, he hired David Stearns to run a long-term project. If Cohen goes all-in on just one team, he risks losing a lot of money in the process. No one who has risen to Cohen's financial status spends money easily. As frivolous as Cohen claims to be, he will not give Soto the blank check many Mets fans assume he will.
Still, the Mets have been courting Soto for quite some time. When the Yankees visited Citi Field during the Subway Series, Soto received a standing ovation. It wouldn't be a long move – or any move at all – were Soto to play in Queens. He'd still be able to cash in on his New York fanbase. Frankly, playing for the Mets isn't that different from being a Yankee, minus some branding potential. That is what the Yankees are up against.
Soto was reportedly very impressed with the Mets presentation, so much so that some pundits now consider them the favorites. I'm a little more cautious, but the Mets have a real chance to pull this one off.
1. Juan Soto remains the Yankees top target for a reason
Until Juan Soto leaves the Yankees, I'll remain convinced he is staying put. The Yankees are reportedly flying out Hal Steinbrenner and the entire front office to pitch Soto that the Bronx is the best place for him. Given the season he had in 2024 – and how fans responded to him in a contract year – it's a natural fit.
However, Soto might not get the most lucrative offer from the Yankees. Cohen and the Mets can always up the ante at the last minute. But the Yankees have been consistent in their thinking – they will not be outbid, especially by the rival Mets. I mean, can you imagine how humiliating that would be? Sure, I'd have something witty to say, but as it pertains to real life, I find it hard to believe Steinbrenner and Co. would let such an outcome occur.
That is why the Yankees are ranked atop the Juan Soto power rankings. He was bound to wear pinstripes at some point in his career. This winter, he will choose his long-term home. It's important to remember we are still early in the process, but these early meetings with Soto have already eliminated a couple of suitors.