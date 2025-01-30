MLB Rumors: Luis Robert Jr. asking price, Mets-Jansen obstacle, SF Giants pivot?
The MLB offseason has hit a bit of a holding pattern over the past couple of weeks, since Roki Sasaki decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the most part, teams have spent the money they're going to spend before spring training begins, and the big moves left on the board involve players (Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso) and agents (Scott Boras) who present tricky cases for front offices around the league.
But while things have been quiet of late, we could be getting some more fireworks soon. The New York Mets (signing reliever Ryne Stanek) and Cincinnati Reds (acquiring reliever Taylor Rogers) gave us a little bit of action on Wednesday, and both teams had been eyeing even bigger moves before that. Plus, one potential spender out West appears to have one more splash in their sights before the offseason ends.
MLB Rumors: Reds trade for Luis Robert Jr. falls apart
Cincinnati has been awfully active this winter, hiring Terry Francona as manager and then doubling down by acquiring Brady Singer and Gavin Lux in trades that the team hopes will help it leap to the top of a wide-open NL Central division. Landing Rogers (and signing outfielder Austin Hays) should help in that aim, a lefty at the back-end of a bullpen that has some question marks behind closer Alexis Diaz. But before the Hays deal went down, Cincy was working towards something even bigger: a trade for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Reds had engaged Chicago on Robert last week, with an eye toward bringing the dynamic center fielder to Cincinnati. But Rosenthal reports that the two sides "could not find a middle ground on players or dollars", and eventually the Reds decided to pivot to Hays.
It's no secret that the White Sox have been willing to at least listen on Robert Jr., a wildly talented player who's battled injury and plate discipline issues over his Major League career. At the start of a long rebuild, Chicago should be amassing as many young, cost-controlled assets as it can. But Robert Jr.'s age (he just turned 27) and contract (he's set to earn $15 million in 2025, with two team options after that worth $20 million apiece) are complicating things.
The White Sox are likely valuing him as a five-tool star, the sort of player he was during his All-Star campaign back in 2023, and want to be compensated accordingly. Other teams, like Cincy, will justifiably point out that the '23 season was the only one in which he's played more than 100 games at the MLB level. At this point, it seems likely he'll at least start the year on the South Side, and we'll revisit this at the trade deadline depending on how he performs over the next few months.
MLB Rumors: Mets' Kenley Jansen talks broke down over save opportunities
Another interesting nugget from Rosenthal: Prior to re-signing Stanek on a one-year deal worth around $4-5 million, the Mets had engaged veteran closer Kenley Jansen about a potential contract. But those talks eventually stalled out, due to both Jansen's asking price and his desire to eventually reach the 500-save plateau.
That's a hallowed mark among closers, and Jansen is just 53 saves away as he enters his age-37 season. Rosenthal reports that he wants a chance to reach that number, which would require signing somewhere as the locked-in closer. The Mets, however, already have Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning, and that, combined with the fact that Jansen could "end up making approximately double" Stanek's salary in 2025, nixed any potential deal.
Which could be for the best anyway. Jansen was sturdy once again last season, but Father Time remains undefeated, and his profile is a bit shakier than it was a few years ago. Stanek, might have just as much upside this year, and at a fraction of the cost.
MLB Rumors: Giants appear to be eyeing one more big move
Having already signed Willy Adames and Justin Verlander this offseason, it seems like the San Francisco Giants would like to take one more big swing before spring training rolls around. Dealing Rogers to the Reds put a bit more money at Buster Posey's disposal, no small thing for a team that has been anxious about spending into the luxury tax this winter. And while catching the Dodgers in the NL West might be a pipe dream, San Francisco clearly has a playoff spot in its sights
So it shouldn't be a surprise that, per Rosenthal, the Giants had also engaged the White Sox about a Robert Jr. trade, although those talks also broke down. San Francisco could use another outfielder, as well as another big bat in their lineup. If Robert Jr. is no longer an option, could they be marshaling resources for a run at Pete Alonso? Their DH spot is also wide-open, and Alonso would be exactly the sort of slugger to pair with someone like Adames and Matt Chapman in the middle of the order.
We know that the Giants are looking to make another significant addition, and we know they just freed up a bit more money to do so. If the Mets continue to play hardball here, don't be surprised if San Francisco swoops in.